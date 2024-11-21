Upcoming courses will give contractors insights and best practices to succeed in an increasingly competitive market

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, announces its upcoming lineup of virtual contractor training courses to help enhance home service business growth in the coming winter season.

BDR launches high-demand home service training classes for the winter season

These sessions cover a wide array of essential topics, offering actionable insights and strategies to drive profitability, improve customer relations, and streamline operations. "The home services market is becoming more competitive every year," said Matt MacArthur, Sr. Vice President of Training at BDR. "For that reason, we're offering a full slate of educational courses to help contractors close out 2024 strong and start 2025 on the right foot."

With 10+ virtual training events over the next four months, BDR provides contractors access to a wide range of information vital to the growth and success of their business. Topics in these upcoming trainings cover all areas of a contractor's business, including:

Mastering Productivity: Strategies for Prioritization, Time Management, & Delegation ( December 18, 2024 )

This power-packed class offers practical tools and resources for improving productivity to help attendees gain control over their day and allow them to be more effective in their lives and job roles.





( This power-packed class offers practical tools and resources for improving productivity to help attendees gain control over their day and allow them to be more effective in their lives and job roles. The Home Service Blueprint: 5 Core Pillars for Building Your Dream Business ( January 9, 2025 )

In this one-day intensive workshop, business owners and managers will learn five foundational strategies to increase profitability and success and immediately enhance their HVAC and plumbing business.





( In this one-day intensive workshop, business owners and managers will learn five foundational strategies to increase profitability and success and immediately enhance their HVAC and plumbing business. Top Gun Technician Excellence: Beyond Diagnostics ( January 30-31, 2025 )

In this session, service technicians learn the soft skills to perform their jobs better, driving customer satisfaction, sales leads, and referrals through a defined service delivery procedure.





In this session, service technicians learn the soft skills to perform their jobs better, driving customer satisfaction, sales leads, and referrals through a defined service delivery procedure. Customer Experience University ( February 6-7, 2025 )

This course teaches sales and install coordinators a structured retail process to help build long-lasting customer relationships, close more appointments, and position the company for referrals.

"The way the home service industry operates has changed dramatically over the last decade," MacArthur said. "In order to remain competitive, contractors must adapt to increased consumer expectations. From office management to improving point-of-sale opportunities, these training courses can help position business owners for growth and expansion as the market changes."

For more information about BDR's upcoming contractor training schedule, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Over 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop annually. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)