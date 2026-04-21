BDR launches Q2 BDRU classes, equipping contractors with advanced strategies for sales, accounting and more

Upcoming courses, led by experienced trainers from the residential service industry, will also cover best practices for job pricing and digital marketing

SEATTLE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the premier provider of business coaching, training and marketing services for home service contractors across North America, announces its second-quarter lineup of BDRU (BDR University) courses. These interactive sessions, led by veteran industry experts, will provide plumbing, electrical and HVAC contractors with tools and strategies to accelerate business growth and results.

"Our trainers draw from real world experiences and proven strategies, incorporating modern tools and technologies to empower contractors for success," said Matt MacArthur, senior vice president of training and marketing at BDR. "These courses feature practical steps for execution so home service business owners can enhance their team's performance and confidently scale operations for greater results."

Highlights for the upcoming calendar include:

Top Gun Sales Excellence (April 23-24): A hands-on workshop teaching a proven sales process to raise close rates, increase average tickets and boost referrals through low-pressure techniques.

A hands-on workshop teaching a proven sales process to raise close rates, increase average tickets and boost referrals through low-pressure techniques. Digital Marketing Playbook – Lead Generation (April 30): Covers building a steady lead pipeline using Google LSA, PPC, social media and advertising to attract qualified customers.

Covers building a steady lead pipeline using Google LSA, PPC, social media and advertising to attract qualified customers. QuickBooks® for Contractors (May 6-7): Teaches owners and bookkeepers to improve financial accuracy, streamline accounting and generate decision-driving reports.

Teaches owners and bookkeepers to improve financial accuracy, streamline accounting and generate decision-driving reports. Offering Accessories in Residential Plumbing (May 7): Focuses on implementing accessory programs that raise average tickets while improving customer satisfaction.

Focuses on implementing accessory programs that raise average tickets while improving customer satisfaction. Pricing a Job Correctly (May 14): Outlines how contractors can price for profitability, including how financials are impacted by pricing and common mistakes to avoid.

Registration for all Q2 courses is now open at http://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events.

For additional details about BDR, visit bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach and Marketing Services, which support over 900 of the top contractor businesses across North America. More than 10,000 businesses attend BDR training events every year, and nearly 1,000 business leaders participate annually in Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

SOURCE BDR