BDR named 'Best in Consulting' and one of 'Washington's Top 100 Best Places to Work'

Best Companies Group and Seattle Business Magazine again honored the training and business coaching provider as an outstanding place to work for company culture and employee retention

SEATTLE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, was named to Seattle Business Magazine's exclusive list of Washington's Top 100 Places to Work in 2024, marking the third consecutive year that BDR received this honor.

The industry-leading home services consultant ranked No. 16 among small businesses in the Seattle area, recognized for its company-wide wellness stipend and employee spotlights on social media.

Business Development Resources (BDR) was named to Seattle Business Magazine’s exclusive list of Washington’s Top 100 Places to Work in 2024, marking the third consecutive year that BDR received this honor.

"Our mission at BDR is to prioritize supporting our team while positively impacting our clients," said Kim Archer, President of BDR. "When you foster a culture where people can thrive, it encourages everyone to celebrate each victory and recognize the effort it takes to achieve our goals. We want our team to feel personally and professionally supported each day they step into the office or log on remotely."

To determine the best employers in Washington State, Seattle Business Magazine extensively surveys employees at participating companies to determine rankings and divides winners into small, medium, and large company categories.

BDR earned national recognition for its exceptional company culture from Best Companies Group (BCG), a respected adviser on workplace culture. For the second consecutive year, BCG named BDR one of the Best Places to Work in Consulting.

BCG will host a virtual event on Feb. 11, 2025, to honor and celebrate winners, providing industry-wide recognition of BDR's significant achievements in creating a highly valued work environment that retains top talent.

BCG implements a thorough selection process to determine the national winners, including detailed surveys investigating training and development, salary and benefits, corporate culture, and overall employee satisfaction.

"We look forward to bringing more people into the BDR community and team so that we can share and expand our culture in 2025," Archer said. "Teamwork is the source of our strength at BDR, and it's through our collective effort that we empower clients to succeed."

For more information about BDR, visit https://bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)