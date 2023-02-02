BDR Named One of Washington's Best Companies to Work for by Seattle Business Magazine

The annual survey of employee experience recognizes the top workplaces throughout the state

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, was recently named one of Seattle Business Magazine's Washington's Best Companies to Work For.

This annual program, created by Seattle Business Magazine and Best Companies Group, is to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Washington who benefit the area's economy, workforce, and businesses.

"At BDR, our mission is to empower businesses, and we're equally committed to empowering our team members," said Bruce Wiseman, co-founder and CEO of BDR. "We're proud to be part of Washington's inspiring business community, and we'll continue to be a great place to work in 2023."

To be considered for participation, companies had to have a facility in Washington state, have at least 15 employees working in eligible counties, and be in business for a minimum of one year.

Companies across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine Washington's Companies to Work For. The first part evaluated each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics.

The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. Best Companies Group managed Washington's overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings. This process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation, and the combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings.

Companies are recognized in the January/February issue of Seattle Business Magazine. For more information on Washington's Best Companies to Work for program, visit www.SBMBestCompaniesWA.com.

For more information about BDR, visit https://bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

