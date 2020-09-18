BDR offers live online home services sales training Oct. 13-15

"The need for continuing training hasn't decreased in this new era of social distancing and working from home," said Bruce Wiseman, president of BDR. "In fact, so much has changed in the last six months, making training more important than ever. We're continuing to connect with contractors and other industry professionals who want to deliver the best possible customer experience and maximize revenue, and we're doing it with the flexibility and efficiency of virtual sessions."

Top Gun Sales Excellence uses interactive class discussion, skills practice and video to lead participants through BDR's proven home services sales process. Topics covered in Top Gun Sales Excellence include:

Sales appointment actions.

The discovery process.

Building a proposal with four options and tiered financing.

Setting clear expectations with the homeowner.

Learning how to gain a review and referral.

"Continuing professional education is an important investment in your company to keep your sales team informed and inspired," Wiseman said. "Training like Top Gun Sales Excellence empowers contractors to adapt in unpredictable circumstances and ensure they're taking advantage of all the growth opportunities available."

For information about Top Gun Sales Excellence and other BDR training events, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About BDR

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

