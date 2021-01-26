BDR quarterly training series helps territory managers boost results by becoming a trusted advisor to their dealers

The Territory Manager Consulting Skills Series provides new and experienced territory managers the skills they need to evolve from a vendor to a consultant and advisor for their dealers. The series is led by Scott Tinder, a BDR trainer and instruction designer, and Candy Cunningham, BDR's client relationship specialist. Both Tinder and Cunningham are former territory managers with extensive backgrounds in distribution.

"Territory managers can really separate themselves from the competition when they build partnerships based on trust and delivering value," Tinder said. "Over the course of this training series, we'll provide some strategies and techniques for fine-tuning the territory manager-dealer connection and adding real, measurable value to that partnership."

Tinder's Feb. 9 session, Pricing a Job Correctly, educates territory managers on how to help dealers identify competitive, profitable pricing strategies and avoid the most common pricing mistakes. Future sessions include:

Setting Up a Maintenance Program ( April 27 )

) Understanding Dealer Financials ( June 15 )

) Adding a Retain Salesperson ( Aug. 10 )

To find out more about how BDR can help you evolve your approach and enhance your territory results, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

