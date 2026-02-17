Sidekick by BDR launches, automating accounts payable processes for home service contractors

New AI-powered platform automates purchasing and invoicing, minimizing the need for manual accounting

SEATTLE, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the business coaching, training, and marketing authority for home services industry professionals, announces the launch of Sidekick by BDR™. Designed specifically for contractor businesses, Sidekick provides AI-automated purchasing and invoicing tools that minimize the need for manual accounting activities, allowing business owners and team members to save time, reduce errors and increase profits.

"When we talk with contractors, we often hear the same pain points articulated: strained cash flow, end-of-the-month accounting stress and the time sink required to handle so many repetitive accounting tasks," said Kim Archer, president of BDR. "Sidekick by BDR was designed specifically to address and alleviate these concerns, leveraging not just the power of AI but also proven workflows that have generated results for BDR's clients."

Designed for any home service companies that use QuickBooks Online or Intuit Enterprise Suite, Sidekick by BDR helps companies scale their financial and accounting activities. Specific benefits of the platform include:

Time savings. For high-volume users, Sidekick's automated data entry may result in up to seven hours of time saved each week.

Improved accuracy. The AI-powered platform also minimizes the number of human errors that come with manual data entry through a powerful three-way match.

Accessible on multiple devices. Sidekick gives businesses the flexibility to generate purchase orders and invoices both from their computer as well as on the go from any mobile device.

Enhanced visibility. Real-time spending and accounts payable metrics are readily available through prominent dashboards.

"The goal of Sidekick is to help contractors spend less time on accounting, more time completing jobs, guiding their teams and growing their business," said Archer. "With its ease of use and seamless Quickbooks integration, it's a platform built to help contractors hit the ground running."

Learn more about Sidekick by BDR or request a demo at www.bdrco.com/sidekick.

For additional details about BDR visit bdrco.com.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

Business Development Resources (BDR) is the premier provider of business growth resources for home service contractors and distributors. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR empowers contractors to build profitable, sustainable companies through integrated business coaching, marketing and training solutions. The company serves thousands of home service professionals each year through its industry-leading programs, including Profit Coach and Marketing Services, which support over 900 of the top contractor businesses across North America. More than 10,000 businesses attend BDR training events every year, and nearly 1,000 business leaders participate annually in Profit Launch workshops to develop actionable growth strategies. Learn more at bdrco.com.

