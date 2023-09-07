BDR University Equips Business Owners and Their Teams With Proven Strategies for Sustained Success

BDR, the leading provider of business coaching and training for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors, announces fall programs for installers, sales teams, technicians, managers, and dispatchers

SEATTLE , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), a trusted provider of business coaching and training services for the HVAC, plumbing, and electrical industries, announces its fall BDR University training programs designed to help contractors achieve sustained business success.

"With our BDR University courses, business owners can prepare everyone on their team to grow in their roles and increase their value to the company," said Bruce Wiseman, president and CEO of BDR. "Our expert trainers provide real-life examples of proven business strategies, practices, and procedures that empower contractors to increase sales and profits and move their businesses forward."

BDRU's comprehensive upcoming live virtual training options for installers, sales teams, technicians, managers, and dispatchers include:

  • Duct Design for Profit and Efficiency (Sept. 28-29) shows you how to design a residential duct system that provides increased comfort and efficiency to your customers while increasing your revenue. This class guides you through efficiently evaluating and correcting existing systems for retrofit and warranty work and designing new systems, all with the customer at the forefront. The outcome? A better level of comfort for them and higher profits for you.
  • Customer Experience University (Oct. 12-13) teaches you how to implement a structured retail process for your sales and install coordinators who build great customer relationships and position the company for referrals. Team members will be guided through customer service and communication training to learn how to build trust with internal and external customers throughout the sales and installation processes. They will discover how to provide excellent client care that leads to great experiences for your customers and referrals for the company.
  • Top Gun Technician Excellence: Beyond Diagnostics (Oct. 19-20) provides service technicians with the soft tools to perform their jobs better. Technicians will develop improved customer communication skills and learn how to drive customer satisfaction, sales leads, and referrals through a defined service delivery procedure. This process will help technicians reduce callbacks, improve revenue generation, and increase job satisfaction while increasing their overall value to the company.
  • Creating the Next Generation of Company Managers (Nov. 2-3) shows new and existing managers how to transition from being just an employee to succeeding in their new management roles. Becoming a new manager is a challenge that requires new skills, new learning, and a new approach. This class focuses on developing those new skills, including time management, delegation, prioritization, and strategies to mentor your team.
  • Service Dispatch University (Dec. 4-8) gives your dispatchers the tools to be successful in their role and take their dispatching skills to the next level. By reducing time spent on service calls through improved dispatching, your service department can generate incredible profits and help drive your business forward.

For more details on BDR's upcoming classes, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)
BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Business Development Resources (BDR)

