BDR welcomes hundreds of home service professionals to annual SPARK event

The business training and coaching experts energized contractors and industry leaders to take on the new year to conquer new challenges.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, provided over 300 industry leaders the opportunity to climb higher and build connections at this year's SPARK, the ultimate event for contractors.

BDR, the business training and coaching experts, welcomes hundreds of home service professionals to their annual SPARK event, energizing contractors and industry leaders to conquer new challenges in the year ahead.

Held Jan. 15-18 at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, SPARK 2025 provided attendees with a diverse range of informative breakout sessions, inspirational keynote talks, and endless opportunities to network alongside top contractors in the industry. SPARK aims to share, promote, accelerate, revamp, and kickstart growth for home service providers' vision, team, and business in the coming months.

"Each year, SPARK succeeds in sending our attendees into the new year with renewed enthusiasm and actionable plans for their business," said BDR President Kim Archer. "Our conference's main purpose has always been to help professionals in our industry make meaningful connections. Every year, SPARK attendees amaze and inspire me with their incredible collaboration and unstoppable networking energy!"

Highlights of SPARK 2025 included:

Dynamic keynote sessions led by Kyle Scheele , known as "the patron saint of crazy ideas," and Ben Nemtin , the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of "What Do You Want to Do Before You Die?" and "The Bucket List Journal."

, known as "the patron saint of crazy ideas," and , the No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of "What Do You Want to Do Before You Die?" and "The Bucket List Journal." Various power-packed breakout sessions covered a wide range of game-changing topics—mastering data to scale your business, fostering a culture of innovation, refining marketing channels, and leading with efficiency to drive unstoppable sales growth.

Networking activities included tours of Garden of Gods Park, walking downtown Colorado Springs , Broadmoor cooking demonstrations, a pickleball tournament, power-up training sessions, and so much more!

SPARK sets to ignite the home service industry with its highly anticipated return in January 2026, heading to the Omni Amelia Island Resort and Spa in Florida. As with the 2025 event, attendees can expect impactful keynote sessions, exclusive workshops, and expert-led discussions to deliver actionable insights and tools for their business's growth. With Amelia Island's pristine beaches, historic downtown, and vibrant Southern hospitality as the backdrop, this event promises to be a must-attend for those ready to elevate their businesses.

Early registration is now open at https://www.bdrco.com/spark.

For more information about BDR events, visit https://www.bdrco.com/upcoming-bdr-events/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, was founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett. BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600+ leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

