BDR's Gwen Campbell Named to 2023 ACHR News Top 40 Under 40 List

The leading newsmagazine for the HVAC industry recognizes BDR head coach in its annual list of rising stars

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gwen Campbell, a head coach for Business Development Resources (BDR), has been identified as one of the HVAC industry's most accomplished young professionals by the leading newsmagazine covering residential and commercial contracting.

Campbell, 35, has been named to the ACHR News 2023 Top 40 Under 40 list published on Aug. 21.

Over the last 14 years, Campbell has risen from an entry-level HVAC sales position at a local company to head coach at Business Development Resources (BDR), the training authority for home services professionals. Along the way, she gained meaningful experience in virtually every office, operations, and supervisory division of the HVAC industry, including sales, marketing, installation and service management, accounting, and back-office operations.

As a head coach for BDR, Gwen currently shares her expertise with 24 client businesses monthly. Her insights and knowledge help contractors identify and implement strategies to properly structure their companies for growth and maximize profitability. Over the last year, she led 15 onsite coaching sessions with companies in eight states.

"It's an honor to be named to this exclusive list," Campbell said. "I grew up in this industry. My grandparents started an HVAC company in the early '80s, and I always knew I wanted to be a part of their business. BDR offers a unique opportunity to share my experience and help HVAC owners reach their goals. My greatest satisfaction comes from seeing our clients and their teams enjoy their success."

Every year, the ACHR News 40 Under 40 list recognizes rising stars in every area of the HVACR field, including manufacturing, distribution, instruction, and contracting.

For more information about BDR, visit https://www.bdrco.com.

To see the full ACHR News 40 Under 40 list, visit https://www.achrnews.com/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources), the premier business training and coaching provider to HVAC contractors and distributors, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. Founded in 1998 by Bruce Wiseman and Barry Burnett, BDR has helped thousands of contractors build sustainable companies. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com.

