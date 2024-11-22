Be Among the First to Experience MEGA Revolution - World's First 70W Intelligent Desktop Engraving Machine

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport Laser, an industry-leading brand of laser cutters and engravers, proudly announces the release of the Monport MEGA, the world's first 70W intelligent desktop CO2 laser engraving machine. This revolutionary product is the culmination of Monport's dedication to innovation and a reflection of its commitment to empowering creativity in America.

Focusing on innovation, strength, and empowering individuals, Monport has designed the MEGA as a symbol of American ingenuity. The MEGA is poised to transform the laser engraving market by combining state-of-the-art technology with unmatched precision.

The Monport MEGA is not just an engraving machine; it's a technological masterpiece designed to redefine creativity and productivity.

Powerful Performance : With 70W CO2 laser power , the MEGA delivers exceptional performance, effortlessly handling intricate designs and large-scale projects on a variety of materials.

: With , the MEGA delivers exceptional performance, effortlessly handling intricate designs and large-scale projects on a variety of materials. Lightning-Fast Speed : Achieve engraving speeds of up to 1,000mm/s , allowing creators to complete projects faster without compromising precision.

: Achieve engraving speeds of up to , allowing creators to complete projects faster without compromising precision. Generous Work Area : The 27.56" x 13.78" workspace accommodates larger designs, making it perfect for small business owners and creative professionals tackling diverse projects.

: The workspace accommodates larger designs, making it perfect for small business owners and creative professionals tackling diverse projects. Innovative Smart Features : The 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera streamlines bulk engraving, even on curved surfaces. The visual light path system ensures effortless setup in just 5 minutes, saving time and enhancing productivity.

: The streamlines bulk engraving, even on curved surfaces. The ensures effortless setup in just 5 minutes, saving time and enhancing productivity. Advanced Safety Systems : With dual-layer fire protection, AI-powered flame detection, and an anti-laser leakage design, the MEGA ensures a safe and secure engraving experience.

The MEGA's compatibility with a wide range of materials—including wood, leather, glass, acrylic, and certain metals—makes it a versatile tool for both artistic and commercial applications. Whether crafting personalized gifts, producing intricate signage, or designing high-quality prototypes, the Monport MEGA rises to the challenge.

The Revolution Starts with the MEGA Pre-Sale

Building on the success of its first pre-sale phase, Monport is excited to extend the opportunity for new customers to reserve their Monport MEGA. The exclusive pre-sale period is open for just 40 days, making this a limited-time chance to secure the world's most advanced desktop laser engraver at an unbeatable price.

Celebrating the Launch with Live Events and Exclusive Giveaways

To showcase the MEGA's unparalleled capabilities, Monport will host an exclusive live-stream event on November 25, 2024, where the machine's features and applications will be demonstrated in real-time. Participants can engage with the Monport team, ask questions, and witness the MEGA's revolutionary performance.

During the live stream, attendees can enter giveaways to win exciting prizes, including:

3 LightBurn Software Licenses (valued at $199 each)

(valued at each) 3 Air Purifiers (valued at $299.99 each)

These prizes are Monport's way of celebrating the MEGA's launch and rewarding its vibrant community of creators and innovators.

At its core, the Monport MEGA represents more than just a machine—it's a commitment to empowering creators, small businesses, and hobbyists to push the boundaries of design and innovation. By blending American ingenuity with groundbreaking technology, the MEGA is designed to inspire a new generation of makers and entrepreneurs.

From personalized gifts and intricate artwork to business branding and industrial prototyping, the MEGA offers endless possibilities. It's the ultimate tool for those looking to turn their creative dreams into reality.

The Monport MEGA is here to revolutionize laser engraving, offering unmatched performance, precision, and safety. Don't miss this opportunity to be among the first to experience the future of engraving.

Visit Monport MEGA to learn more and claim your exclusive pre-sale benefits.

As excitement mounts for the MEGA's launch, Monport is thrilled to announce its biggest sales event of the year—the Black Friday Blowout ! Running from November 5 to December 5, 2024, this exclusive event offers unbeatable savings of up to $6,000 on top-tier laser engraving machines and accessories.

Take advantage of bundle deals with "Buy More, Save More" offers, designed to help creators and businesses elevate their engraving capabilities while enjoying maximum savings. Whether you're looking to upgrade your setup or start your engraving journey, this once-a-year event is your chance to invest in premium tools at incredible value.

Stay tuned for more details, and don't miss the opportunity to save big during Monport's Black Friday Blowout!

SOURCE Monport laser