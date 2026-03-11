Be On Your Guard: Rooms To Go® Introduces the LuxeGuard™ Performance Fabric Collection

The comfort of sophisticated style, built for high-traffic living.

SEFFNER, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms To Go announces the launch of our LuxeGuard™ Performance Fabric Collection of specially designed upholstery fabrics. Made to last, this upholstery collection also retains our longstanding commitment to affordability. This new generation of select fabrics is engineered to withstand the demands of everyday life and guard against stains and dirt—all while maintaining a stylish look and feel.

Performance Fabric, Reimagined

Rooms To Go® LuxeGuard™ Performance Fabrics

LuxeGuard™ fabrics provide the comforting feel of your favorite textile, sophisticated style and performance. Crafted for high-traffic spaces, LuxeGuard offers beauty designed to last—making it as practical as it is stylish. LuxeGuard performance fabrics are available in soft chenille, richly textured woven fabric, microfiber, and the soon to be released velvet.

Easy to Clean

Our high-quality LuxeGuard™ performance fabrics are specially engineered to release dirt and household soils and stay fresh through daily living.

Kid Friendly

These fabrics are engineered to stand up to the test of homes with kids. Built to handle the rough-and-tumble of daily play and release stains, LuxeGuard™ also maintains comfort and appearance.

Family Friendly

The more is always the merrier, and that can cause additional strain on your upholstery. Combining durability with comfortable sophistication, LuxeGuard™ is made to stand up to the demands of everyday life with enduring style and ease.

Pet Friendly

Our durable fabrics were created with you and your pets in mind. Designed to endure the everyday wear of pets without compromising appearance.

Where You'll Find LuxeGuard™ Performance Fabrics Now

LuxeGuard™ fabrics are currently featured on the ModularOne®, Harmonie, Bellingham, East Side, and Soho Place collections. Keep an eye out for more collections and fabrics to join the LuxeGuard™ lineup!

Coming Soon

Velvet! With a delicately soft, luxurious feel, this performance fabric adds the elegance of velvet with the durability of LuxeGuard™ performance fabrics.

Cleaning Instructions

Spot clean with soap or mild detergent and water. Blot spills promptly with a soft white cloth; do not rub. Avoid harsh cleaners and solvents.

LuxeGuard™ Performance Fabrics are available at Rooms To Go.

About Rooms To Go ®

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, Rooms To Go is a market leader as the nation's largest independent furniture retailer, with almost 35 years of experience and more than 200 showrooms in 10 states throughout the Southeast, Florida and Texas. The Rooms To Go commitment to making furniture buying easy and convenient is exemplified by its philosophy of packaging entire rooms for greater savings. Plus, many options are available for quick delivery. Rooms To Go established its first retail showroom in Orlando, Florida in 1991. In 1997, Rooms To Go opened its first Rooms To Go Kids store and in 2017 its first Rooms To Go Patio store, providing customers with additional opportunities for a more complete home shopping experience. For more information on the wide selection of room packages Rooms To Go offers, visit www.roomstogo.com.

