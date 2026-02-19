Sound Tech by Shaq® Turns Up the Volume with New Seating Additions

SEFFNER, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms To Go® announces the expansion of Sound Tech by Shaq, the immersive living room collection that blends premium comfort with built-in audio technology.

What began with the groundbreaking Sound Tech Living Room now has two new additions – the Recliner To Go and the Amplify Sectional – bringing even more ways to experience next-level lounging.

Recliner To Go by Rooms To Go Sound Tech by Shaq

Designed for fans who want more from their furniture, Sound Tech by Shaq delivers powerful sound, modern style, and serious comfort in one bold package. Each new piece builds on the collection's signature approach: an immersive experience from the best seat in the house.

Recliner To Go: Big Sound, Anywhere You Sit

Compact yet commanding, the Sound Tech by Shaq Recliner To Go brings immersive audio and plush leather comfort to a single-seat design. Featuring built-in speakers and easy mobility, it's made to move where the action is – perfect for gaming, movie nights, or solo unwinding.

Amplify Sectional: A Surround-Sound Seating Experience

The Amplify sectional takes Sound Tech to a larger scale. This expansive, triple-power reclining sectional pairs premium leather seating with integrated audio and synced vibration for an enveloping entertainment experience. With generous seating and modern design, Amplify is built for hosting, streaming, and game-day gatherings.

Designed with Shaq's Larger-Than-Life Vision

Sound Tech by Shaq reflects Shaquille O'Neal's passion for bold design, comfort, and performance-driven innovation. Each piece combines cutting-edge features with everyday livability – because furniture should do more than just look good.

Explore the full Sound Tech by Shaq collection, exclusively at Rooms To Go.

About Rooms To Go®

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, Rooms To Go is recognized as the nation's largest independent furniture retailer, with almost 35 years of experience and more than 200 showrooms in 10 states throughout the Southeast, Florida and Texas. The Rooms To Go commitment to making furniture buying easy and convenient is exemplified by its philosophy of packaging entire rooms for greater savings. Plus, many options are available for quick delivery. Rooms To Go established its first retail showroom in Orlando, Florida in 1991. In 1997, Rooms To Go opened its first Rooms To Go Kids store and in 2017 its first Rooms To Go Patio store, providing customers with additional opportunities for a more complete home shopping experience. For more information on the wide selection of room packages Rooms To Go offers, visit www.roomstogo.com.

About Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after global brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, brand ambassador, and producer, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless ventures.

The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an Emmy-winning analyst on ESPN's "Inside the NBA."

O'Neal is a universally recognized figure in sports, entertainment, and pop culture. His music career began with the release of four rap albums with his first, Shaq Diesel, going platinum. Today, he is known worldwide as DJ Diesel. His DJ business has become a global enterprise, with his SHAQ's Bass All-Stars Festival and Shaq's Fun House—an immersive event series combining live performances, carnival rides, and celebrity appearances.

Through his multimedia company, Jersey Legends Productions, O'Neal continues to innovate by creating compelling content that spans sports, entertainment, and culture. In 2025, JLP released the Netflix series POWER MOVES and partnered with TNT Sports on DUNKMAN, a first-of-its-kind dunk competition series redefining the art of the slam.

Follow Shaquille O'Neal on TikTok , Facebook , X and Instagram .

SOURCE Rooms To Go