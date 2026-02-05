Hit All the Right Notes: Introducing the Harmonie Modular Sectional Exclusively at Rooms To Go®

SEFFNER, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooms To Go® announces Harmonie, a contemporary modular sectional from Cindy Crawford Colors that blends refined style, luxurious comfort and impressive durability. Hand-tailored in Mississippi in LuxeGuard™ performance fabrics, this collection is designed in a range of versatile configurations to fit any space and lifestyle.

Rooms To Go Harmonie Modular Collection

A Flexible Sectional Designed to Fit Any Room

From cozy apartments to spacious homes, Harmonie offers a wide range of modular configurations—or the option to create your own. Each seat cushion features a custom blend of feathers, fiber, and down surrounding a supportive foam core for comfort that's soft yet structured. Dual-sided, baffled construction helps maintain shape and evenly distribute fill. Refined track arms provide a more spacious seating area while a tailored silhouette completes the look.

Sleep in Style

Need extra sleeping space? Harmonie includes sleeper options in sofa, apartment sofa, and sectional formats paired with select sleeper mattresses.

A Touch of You

Add personality with a curated selection of down-stuffed accent pillows that layer in color, depth, and dimension.

Performance in Living Color

Select one of three LuxeGuard™ performance fabrics designed to handle the demands of everyday living: plush chenille in sapphire or avocado, cozy textured fabric in gray, or water repellent suede-soft microfiber in dove. Whether bold or neutral, Harmonie's easy-care fabrics are made to embrace life as it happens.

Visit Rooms To Go® to experience Harmonie and find the configuration that fits your life.

About Rooms To Go ®

Headquartered in Seffner, Florida, Rooms To Go is a market leader as the nation's largest independent furniture retailer, with almost 35 years of experience and more than 200 showrooms in 10 states throughout the Southeast, Florida and Texas. The Rooms To Go commitment to making furniture buying easy and convenient is exemplified by its philosophy of packaging entire rooms for greater savings. Plus, many options are available for quick delivery. Rooms To Go established its first retail showroom in Orlando, Florida in 1991. In 1997, Rooms To Go opened its first Rooms To Go Kids store and in 2017 its first Rooms To Go Patio store, providing customers with additional opportunities for a more complete home shopping experience. For more information on the wide selection of room packages Rooms To Go offers, visit www.roomstogo.com.

SOURCE Rooms To Go