BE OPEN congratulates the winners of Public Vote and Founder's Choice Prizes in the Better Energy by Design competition focused on SDG#7

News provided by

BE OPEN Foundation

08 Aug, 2023, 08:33 ET

LONDON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Energy by Design is the latest of design competitions developed by philanthropic initiative BE OPEN and dedicated to the aims set by SDG#7: Affordable and Clean Energy. These competitions are open to students, graduates and young professionals in the fields of art, design, architecture and media. The programme aims to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The competition awards two prizes outside those decided on by the international jury - the Public Vote prize, allocated as a result of a month-long online vote, and the Founder's Choice prize awarded by the Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina, international philanthropist and businessperson.

The Public Vote prize of €2,000 goes to the team from Politecnico di Milano, Italy, namely to Iwana Sampaio Raydan, Zhiben Zheng, Yanqianfang Sun, Mirjam Höchst, Lorenzo Longieri, and Ece Nur Temel for Brease, a modular system designed to be adapted to the facades of buildings. It creates a vertical garden that works as insulation and shading panel, helping households save energy.

The Founder's Choice prize of €3,000 has been awarded to Kevin Sulca, an architect and graduate from Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas in Peru. His project Intergenerational Urban Furniture proposes a "versatile modular furniture that combines reading and play spaces with hydroponic gardening to generate economic and food sustenance in communities with a shortage of green area" so that different generations within a community could interact and learn from each other.

BE OPEN strongly believes that creativity is integral in the shift to sustainable existence. Design has a crucial role to play as an instrument or vehicle for the implementation of the SDGs. Therefore students and graduates of creative disciplines were asked to reflect on "What can be done to prompt breakthrough of clean energy technologies into our lives?" Whether to make those more affordable, more efficient or more appealing to energy users – that was the call.

The project received over 200 submissions from students and graduates of universities all over the world. The winners of the First, Second and Third Prizes were selected by the BE OPEN international jury out of all submissions over the categories of Powered by Renewables, Save More Energy, Reducing Energy Gap.

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation

Also from this source

BE OPEN congratulates the winners of Public Vote and Founder's Choice Prizes in the Better Energy by Design competition focused on SDG#7

BE OPEN Art lance la troisième étape du concours régional pour soutenir les artistes émergents d'Asie du Sud-Est

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.