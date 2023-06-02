BE OPEN presented SDG-focused student competition programme at the World Climate Industry EXPO in Busan, Korea

BE OPEN Foundation

02 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

LONDON, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Climate Industry EXPO in Busan became a great opportunity for BE OPEN to present its SDG-focused programme and in particular the ongoing student design competition Better Energy by Design focused on the United Nations' SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy to the major sustainability visionaries and responsible businesses of the Asian region and the world.

Organised by Korean Government agencies, the EXPO showcased the latest technologies and policies in the global climate environment and energy industry to cope with the climate crisis.

Elena Baturina, Founder of BE OPEN Foundation
Gennady Terenkov, Director of BE OPEN, at Busan Expocentre
The Clean Energy Zone and Energy Efficiency Zone of the EXPO collected representatives from major companies and international organizations who develop, promote and employ cutting-edge carbon-neutral innovative technologies and policies. Similar technologies are present in the submissions BE OPEN received for the Better Energy by Design competition, that were required to relate to one of the following categories: Powered by Renewables, Save More Energy, and Reducing Energy Gap.

In her address to the organisers, exhibitors and visitors of the World Climate Industry EXPO Founder of BE OPEN Elena Baturina said, "The World Climate Industry EXPO is an amazing platform for discussion, exchange of ideas and solutions aimed at sustainable and efficient development of the energy industry by joint effort of the organisers and partakers. Similarly, BE OPEN offers the global creative community a nourishing platform for communication, exchange of unconventional ideas, guidance, mentorship and support. While inviting you to look into the projects selected by Better Energy by Design, we are positive that those fresh unconventional solutions may serve as insight, inspiration or even investment opportunities to look into."

The competition named Better Energy by Design was developed by BE OPEN to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for the more prosperous and sustainable future; and was open to students, graduates and young professionals who specialise in the fields of art, design, architecture and media globally.

Presently, the international jury panel is finalizing the assessment of the competition entries, and shortly the winners will be announced. Five creative individuals and teams will receive prizes (2,000-5,000 euros), and an opportunity to visit a major SDG-related event.

The objective of the competition programme is to raise awareness of SDGs and contribute to achieving them via recognizing and promoting the best ideas that embody and advance their principles and aims.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091272/Elena_Baturina.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2091274/Gennady_Terenkov.jpg

