BE OPEN will host an exhibition in Cyprus to celebrate the emerging artists of the Eastern Mediterranean

LONDON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BE OPEN Art , an online art gallery set up by BE OPEN think tank, a humanitarian initiative founded by international businessperson and philanthropist Elena Baturina, is setting up an art exhibition in Nicosia, Cyprus.

The exhibition dedicated to celebrating the emerging artists of the Eastern Mediterranean will take place at the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) and display the artworks selected by the public and BE OPEN community experts in the course of BE OPEN Regional Art competition, as well as a selection of visuals by young Cypriot artists.

With the beginning of year 2023, BE OPEN started selecting those young artists who best represent the artistic tradition of the Eastern Mediterranean to feature in the BE OPEN Art gallery and take part in the BE OPEN Regional Art competition to offer them greater visibility.

Every month, works by 20 emerging artists from Cyprus, Turkey, the Greek Dodecanese islands, and the countries of Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Israel, Jordan and Egypt were posted at the online gallery, for the public to select the Regional Artist of the Month.

Based on the general amount of votes, Jovanna Theodosiou has become the Artist of the Region for the Eastern Mediterranean. Jovanna studied Fine Art in Kingston University, UK, and currently lives and works in Nicosia, Cyprus. As a regional winner, she gets a money prize of 500 euros and major representation at the exhibition.

The BE OPEN Regional Art exhibition will be open from the 5th to the 21st of June with free admission at the Centre of Visual Arts and Research (285 Ermou Street, Nicosia, 1017).

BE OPEN Regional Art is a series of competitions for emerging artists, aimed to support those whose art best represents their regional, cultural and ethnic identities. Each regional stage lasts three months, therefore four stages will be run a year, with a winner named for each of them. The regional winners get the money prize of 500 euros, while a selection of artwork best representing the region form an exhibition, in order to share the art with the wide public and celebrate the artists involved. The ongoing stage of the regional programme is held in the Caribbean, and then BE OPEN Regional Art will travel to Southeast Asia and Central Africa at the end of the year.

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation