BE OPEN's SDG-focused design competition programme at the 2023 World Climate Industry EXPO

News provided by

BE OPEN Foundation

14 Jun, 2023, 05:37 ET

LONDON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The WCE took place end of May at BEXCO in Busan, and presented the perfect ground for introducing Korean and international companies involved in the climate and energy sector, alongside government officials, representatives from international organizations, and academic professionals to BE OPEN's SDG-focused programme and in particular the ongoing student design competition Better Energy by Design centered around the United Nations' SDG7: Affordable and Clean Energy.

Continue Reading
BE OPEN Director Gennady Terebkov at the WCE (PRNewsfoto/BE OPEN Foundation)
BE OPEN Director Gennady Terebkov at the WCE (PRNewsfoto/BE OPEN Foundation)

The WCE spanned three days, embracing the theme of "Rising Above the Climate Crisis Toward Sustainable Prosperity." Dedicated to climate and energy, this extensive event was closely aligned with the theme of the 2030 Busan World Expo: "Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future."

The Expo was organized and hosted by key government bodies, including the Ministries of Trade, Industry and Energy, Foreign Affairs, Infrastructure and Transport, Science and ICT, the Ministry of Environment, and others. The WCE was attended by Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon, Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won, Emeritus Professor of UC Berkeley Richard A. Muller, and Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The WCE Business Summit strived to foster dialogue about green business expansion strategies among leading international businesses and organizations. Subsequent sessions dedicated to low carbon energy explored how corporations can contribute to a sustainable future. Over 500 Korean and global companies-participants of the WCE showcased cutting-edge technologies and products related to the climate industry, including clean energy and energy efficiency solutions.

All these aspects of sustainable energy production and consumption became topics for the student entries into the ongoing competition named Better Energy by Design that was developed by BE OPEN to encourage creation of innovative solutions by younger creatives, for the more prosperous and sustainable future. The competition was open to students, graduates and young professionals who specialise in the fields of art, design, architecture and media globally.

Presently, the international jury panel is finalizing the assessment of the competition entries, and shortly the winners will be announced. Five creative individuals and teams will receive prizes (2,000-5,000 euros), and an opportunity to visit a major SDG-related event.

The objective of the competition programme is to raise awareness of SDGs and contribute to achieving them via recognizing and promoting the best ideas that embody and advance their principles and aims.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2097700/BE_OPEN_Gennady_Terebkov.jpg

SOURCE BE OPEN Foundation

Also from this source

BE OPEN's SDG-focused design competition programme at the 2023 World Climate Industry EXPO

Elena Baturina and BE OPEN Art awarded the first Artist of the Region at a celebratory ceremony in Nicosia, Cyprus

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.