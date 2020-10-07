Be Our Special Guest at The Association of Black Cardiologists Virtual "Spirit of the Heart" Awards Gala & Fundraiser just a few weeks away!

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC) is pleased to announce Complimentary Admission to the 11th Annual "Spirit of the Heart" Awards Gala & Fundraiser streaming "to your home" on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7 PM EST. This is ABC's primary fundraiser and provides vital support for scholarships and awards for students, as well as healthcare provider education and community outreach programs toward health equity. This year, the need is greater than ever!

Sunny Hostin, Co-Host from the View, will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for the Association of Black Cardiologists' 11th Annual "Spirit of the Heart" Awards Gala & Fundraiser on October 17, 2020 at 7 PM ET. Registration required for complimentary access at abcardioevents.org.

Sunny Hostin, Co-Host of ABC's "The View," will be our Mistress of Ceremonies for the evening. Most recently, the Emmy Award-winner released her first book, "I Am These Truths: A Memoir of Identity, Justice, and Living Between Worlds" (HarperOne; available now). In the memoir, Hostin chronicles her journey from growing up in a South Bronx housing project to becoming an assistant U.S. attorney and journalist, offering an intimate and unique look at identity, intolerance, and injustice.

Other celebrity guests include legendary actor Louis Gossett, Jr. and actress and musical artist Vanessa Williams. The RAW Sugar Jazz Quintet will round out the night's entertainment featuring Grammy-nominated vocalist Freda Payne and Grammy-nominated pianist Otmaro Ruiz.

The magical evening will honor the next generation of medicine and science leaders, including recipients of the 2020 Dr. Richard Allen Williams Scholarship for Medical Students and the finalists and winner of the Dr. Jay Brown Best Abstract Competition. As our nation comes together in these unprecedented times to support the critical COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, this night of inspiration will also celebrate our dedicated members and colleagues on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. The program will spotlight the ABC COVID-19 Innovation Award recipients along with the COVID-19 Physician Award honorees.

The ABC virtual gala and fundraiser will also give guests an opportunity to bid in a silent auction for amazing experiences, enter to win spectacular prizes in a one-of-a-kind raffle, or a text-to-donate option throughout the evening!

Registration at www.abcardioevents.org is required for complimentary access! For more information on this one-of-a-kind virtual gala, contact MGPG Events, Inc. by email at [email protected] or by phone at (312) 454-6100.

About the Association of Black Cardiologists

Founded in 1974, the ABC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating the disparities related to cardiovascular disease and achieving health equity such that all people can live long healthy lives. Membership is open to all interested in the care of people with or at risk for cardiovascular disease, including health professionals, lay members of the community (Com­munity Health Advocates), corporate and institutional members. Today, the ABC's public and private partnerships continue to increase our impact in communities across the nation.

