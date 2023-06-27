Be Prepared This Fourth Of July With The Ultimate Emergency Kit

CTEK

27 Jun, 2023

CTEK Advises Travelers Prepare for their Summer Picnic or Road Trip

CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, a record number of people traveled over the July 4th weekend and this year, Americans will be taking to the road again. According to a new consumer survey from Winnebago Industries, Inc, Americans are increasingly looking to the outdoors and road trips to improve mental well-being and to combat the rising costs of flights, lodging and car rentals.

CTEK, the global leader in battery charging solutions, advises Fourth of July travelers to protect against dead batteries whilst on an adventure, by packing the CTEK CS FREE®, the ultimate charging solution for people picnicking, travelling outdoors, or off-grid. But what happens if an emergency strikes when you are celebrating, and you find yourself stuck with a dead battery or a dead phone battery a long way from home after a long weekend or day outdoors. CTEK offers a great emergency kit to keep you connected and moving.

The CTEK CS FREE is a 4-in-1 portable battery charger, smart maintainer, adaptive booster and a hi-tech power bank. The unique adaptive booster can safely restart a dead vehicle battery within only 15 minutes! It's a safe-start that can be used instead of jump starting or using a traditional booster – it won't damage the battery or the vehicle electronics. With the portable solar panel kit, you can even recharge it when you're out in the middle of nowhere! The CS FREE can be used to charge your vehicle battery, making sure that you'll be able to travel far and wide, or boost your battery when it's running out of charge.

When used as a hi-tech power bank, you'll never have to worry about uncharged devices again, just hook it up to the solar panel and you'll never run out of power. Keep your head cool and bring the CS FREE with you, for worry-free travelling wherever you go.

Bobbie DuMelle, President North America said, "after a few uncertain years, people are more optimistic about travelling again. With the current sociopolitical and economic climate, travelers want holidays that help them escape from reality and switch off, perhaps with only the basics included. Picnicking and camping are the perfect long weekend get-away. Don't let a dead battery ruin your July 4th celebration, carry the CS FREE – it's the ultimate emergency kit!"

For more information about the CS FREE please visit www.smartercharger.com

For more information about the CS FREE, registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office: click here

About CTEK

Established in Dalarna, Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V and 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. CTEK's E-mobility solutions range from individual EV chargers to larger corporate and commercial installations with multiple charging stations that require load balancing and integrate seamlessly with monitoring and payment equipment. CTEK's products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers: as original equipment; supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers; and through charge point operators, property owners and other organizations/individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.

