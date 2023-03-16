BEACH PARTY ON 110TH STREET! PLAYA BOWLS COLUMBIA BRINGS A TASTE OF SUMMER TO NYC WITH THE OPENING OF A SUPERFRUIT BOWL SHOP - GRAND OPENING! FREE BOWLS & TEE SHIRT TO FIRST 50 CUSTOMERS!

DATE: SATURDAY, MARCH 18TH

TIME: 11:00AM

PLACE: PLAYA BOWLS COLUMBIA NYC

2841 BROADWAY @ 110TH STEET

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get out your beach balls and put on your sunscreen because on Saturday, March 18th at 11:00am, Playa Bowls, the Jersey Shore's original acai bowl shop, will bring the bright and unique flavors of acai and pitaya, in addition to fresh pressed juices and smoothies, to the Columbia University community. "Playa Bowls Columbia is your slice of summer, anytime. We use the freshest, highest quality ingredients serving healthy bowls, smoothies and juices with sustainability and community in mind" explains Chef Joe Calderone, one of the partners in Playa Bowls Columbia.

Serving an extensive menu of creative bowls or custom design your own, Playa Bowls offers a variety of bases made with superfoods including pure acai, pitaya, chia pudding, coconut, kale and banana bowls. Toppings include fresh fruit, seeds, nuts, granola, dried berries and nut butters. Playa Bowls also offers a selection of oatmeal bowls, fresh juices, and smoothies in addition to great cold brew coffees. Playa Bowls can be made vegan, gluten free, and can be adapted to integrate into Whole 30, Keto and Paleo diets.

Founded by surfers, Abby Taylor and Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to create healthy acai and pitaya bowls and to continue to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Playa Bowls Columbia is located at 2841 Broadway (corner of 110th Street) and is open daily from 7:00am until 10:00pm.

Contact Joe Calderone @ [email protected] or 917-952-6436

SOURCE Playa Bowls