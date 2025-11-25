Playa Bowls and 4ocean Continue to Make Waves In Ocean Cleanup Efforts

Leadership Team Joins Strike Mission in Florida to Help Clear Hundreds of Pounds of Trash and Plastic from Local Beach

BELMAR, N.J., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls , the nation's leading superfruit shop specializing in acai bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew, and more, is celebrating the latest milestone in its partnership with 4ocean following a successful strike mission in Miami, Florida. The Playa Bowls leadership team and Franchise Advisory Council joined 4ocean's professional cleanup crew to help remove more than 233 pounds of trash and plastic from the environment, advancing the brand's ongoing commitment to protecting the ocean and supporting 4ocean's global mission to end the ocean plastic crisis.

"I've always felt at home by the beach and in the ocean, so seeing how much pollution was out there along such a beautiful coastline was really eye-opening," said Abby Taylor, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Playa Bowls. "It's one thing to know it's a problem, but another to see it up close. Being part of the strike mission with the 4ocean crew and our Playa team was such a rewarding experience. It reminded us why we do what we do and how much power we have when we come together for a cause we care about."

From the leadership team to local shops across the country, the entire Playa Bowls community has embraced the 4ocean partnership since it officially launched this June. As both a Certified Cleanup Partner and a Pull A Pound Partner, Playa Bowls pledged to remove 100,000 pounds of trash and plastic from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines through the two-year collaboration. Together, their collective efforts have already removed more than 16,000 pounds of debris worldwide. Playa Bowls guests can also play a direct role in the movement by supporting the partnership in-shop, simply telling a team member how many pounds of trash they would like to contribute, or adding pounds to their cart when ordering online or through the Playa Bowls app. Each dollar contributed removes one pound of trash from the ocean, inspiring small actions that collectively make a major impact.

Plastic pollution continues to threaten marine life and coastal ecosystems, with millions of tons entering the ocean every year. As production and waste levels rise, the need for collective action has never been greater. Through its partnership with 4ocean, Playa Bowls is helping keep beaches cleaner and the ocean healthier, turning its love for the water into a real, measurable impact.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After 11 years, thousands of team members, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed more than 45 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's ocean, rivers, and coastlines.

ABOUT PLAYA BOWLS

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 300 shops nationwide that operate in 27 states, thousands of team members, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including No. 7 on the 2025 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

ABOUT 4OCEAN

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's ocean, rivers, and coastlines each year.

SOURCE Playa Bowls