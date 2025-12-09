Playa Bowls Accelerates Domestic Growth with Record Development Momentum in 2025

Leading Superfruit Bowl Brand Adds New Multi-Unit Agreements, Enters Key U.S. Markets, and Celebrates a Year of Industry Recognition

BELMAR, N.J., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop, is closing out a high-growth year with multi-unit agreements signed throughout Q3 and Q4 and continued expansion across key U.S. markets. Following the recent launch of its first international development agreement , the brand maintained its upward trajectory domestically with 85 new shops opening in 2025, including first-time market entries across multiple states, and more than 200 signed franchise commitments. With demand rising from both new and existing multi-unit operators, Playa Bowls enters 2026 with one of the strongest and most diverse development pipelines in its history.

Within the past several months, Playa Bowls signed 32 multi-unit development agreements, reflecting sustained interest from both new and existing franchise partners. These commitments will expand the brand's presence across several priority growth markets, including Virginia, Wisconsin, Nevada, South Carolina, Massachusetts and Indiana, as well as major metropolitan areas such as Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Cleveland, Houston, Memphis, Charlotte, Milwaukee and Washington, D.C. As part of this growth, Playa Bowls will debut its first-ever shops in several midwestern and western states in 2026.

"Playa Bowls is in a defining moment of growth, and the momentum we're seeing from multi-unit franchise partners reflects the strength of a brand that continues to lead its category," said Jayson Tipp, Chief Development Officer of Playa Bowls. "The commitments made this year, with 70% of them from existing owners, show the confidence operators have in our model and the opportunity to grow with a proven concept. As we enter new states and build depth in key markets, we are committed to expanding in ways that strengthen the system and support operators who want to grow with us."

Playa Bowls continued to widen its national footprint with first-time openings across several major and mid-sized DMAs. In 2025, the brand opened its first shops in Dallas; Houston; Nashville; Salt Lake City; Burlington, VT; Grand Rapids, MI; Syracuse, NY; Portland, ME; Rochester, NY; Kansas City, KS; and Norfolk, VA. These openings build on Playa Bowls' strategic expansion plan, introducing the concept to new guests and quickly establishing the brand's presence in key markets across the country.

"Our work begins with the people who bring Playa Bowls to life every day, and supporting them will always be at the center of our strategy," said John Cappasola, CEO of Playa Bowls. "As we look ahead, our focus remains on strengthening our teams, elevating the guest experience, and nurturing a culture that keeps the brand meaningful in the communities we serve. We have a significant opportunity in front of us, and we want to continue growing in ways that support our franchise partners, develop future leaders, and position Playa Bowls for long-term relevance."

Playa Bowls also earned several industry recognitions throughout 2025, including placements on the Franchise Times Top 400 and Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, where it ranked No. 1 in the acai bowl category. The brand was named to the Fast Casual Movers & Shakers list, with Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Abby Taylor honored as a Top 25 Executive. Franchise Business Review (FBR) additionally recognized Playa Bowls as a Top Franchise, Most Profitable Franchise, Top Food Franchise, and Top Franchise for Veterans, reflecting strong franchisee satisfaction across the system.

As Playa Bowls continues to grow with new and existing franchise owners, the brand remains focused on expanding its national footprint in both traditional and non-traditional formats while delivering the fresh, community-centric experience that has defined its rise. With strong development activity, a committed franchise network, and a clear vision for the years ahead, Playa Bowls is well-positioned to continue bringing its fresh, vibrant menu to even more communities.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit www.playabowls.com and follow the brand at @playabowls on Instagram, TikTok, X, and Facebook for the latest news.

To learn more about Playa Bowls and its franchising opportunities, visit franchise.playabowls.com/ .

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 300 shops nationwide that operate in 30 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including No. 7 on the 2025 Franchise Times Fast & Serious List, Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit franchise.playabowls.com/.

