Beach Point Appoints Louis DiFranco to Launch Insurance Solutions Initiative

New initiative will expand Beach Point's engagement with insurance investors and broaden access to the Firm's investment platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point" or the "Firm"), a global alternative investment firm, today announced the launch of a strategic insurance solutions initiative focused on expanding the Firm's engagement with insurance companies and delivering tailored investment solutions across Beach Point's platform. To lead the effort, Beach Point has appointed Louis DiFranco as Global Head of Insurance Solutions.

The initiative reflects Beach Point's continued commitment to serving institutional investors through specialized expertise and dedicated client solutions. The Firm believes private markets are playing an increasingly important role in insurance firms' investment portfolios and sees a significant opportunity to support their evolving investment needs through Beach Point's broad credit platform.

DiFranco will be based in Beach Point's New York office and will report to Eric Storch, Global Head of Client Partnerships and Business Development. In this new role, DiFranco will focus on developing partnerships with insurance companies across Beach Point's full range of investment capabilities, while addressing the unique needs of insurance clients.

DiFranco brings more than 30 years of experience working with institutional investors and insurance companies across asset management, banking and financial services. He joins from PGIM, where he most recently served as Head of Insurance, Americas, leading the growth of the firm's investment management business with third-party insurance companies and developing tailored investment solutions to meet their needs. Prior to that, he led insurance asset management businesses at AllianceBernstein and Western Asset Management.

"Beach Point has identified the insurance client segment as a strategic growth priority for the Firm, recognizing the insurance industry's growth in invested assets and need for higher-yielding investment opportunities across the credit spectrum," said Josh Baumgarten, President & Chief Investment Officer.

"Louis is a proven leader with deep knowledge of the insurance market and a nuanced understanding of the evolving needs of insurance investors," said Eric Storch. "His industry expertise and client-centric approach will strengthen our ability to serve insurance companies and expand our presence across this important segment of the market."

DiFranco added, "Beach Point has built a strong reputation as a one-stop provider of credit solutions, supported by a differentiated origination platform that benefits from the Firm's scale, fundamental credit analysis, and emphasis on structure, which will resonate with insurance companies. The Firm's breadth of capabilities across asset classes, differentiated middle-market approach, client-first culture, and commitment to partnership, position Beach Point exceptionally well to serve insurance investors. I look forward to helping those investors achieve their unique investment objectives with Beach Point."

About Beach Point

Beach Point Capital is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities across the credit spectrum. The Firm's integrated platform spans Performing Credit, Opportunistic Credit, Structured Credit & Asset-Based Finance, and Private Credit, investing in high yield bonds, senior loans, CLO origination, securitized credit, direct lending, real estate credit, as well as hybrid and flexible capital solutions. Founded in 2009, Beach Point is employee-owned and manages over $20 billion in assets on behalf of a predominantly institutional client base, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital.

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SOURCE Beach Point Capital Management