Beach Point Completes Reset of Sandstone Peak Collateralized Loan Obligation

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point CLO Management LLC, an affiliate of Beach Point Capital Management LP (collectively "Beach Point"), today announced that it completed a reset of Sandstone Peak Ltd., Beach Point's inaugural 2021 vintage Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO"), increasing its size to $466 million. As part of the reset, the reinvestment period was extended to April 15, 2029, and its non-call period was extended to April 15, 2027. The non-call period for the Class A-1-R2 & B-R2 tranches were extended to October 15, 2027.

Beach Point Portfolio Manager and Head of Performing Credit, Sinjin Bowron, said, "Resetting our first CLO reflects how far our platform has come since our inaugural closing, and speaks to the durability of the underlying portfolio. The fundamentals that drove us to initially launch our CLO Platform remain intact, and this transaction gives us the runway to continue executing on them. Several of the investors in this reset have been with us since original issuance, and that continuity means a great deal to us. We are energized by both the support we received and the opportunities ahead in this market, and we remain committed to delivering for our investors."

Beach Point manages four CLOs totaling over $1.67 billion and has been an active investor in leveraged loans since its inception in 2009. The reset transaction of Beach Point's first CLO marks the firm's 39th securitization since 2015.

About Beach Point

Beach Point Capital is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities across the credit spectrum. The firm's integrated platform spans Performing Credit, Opportunistic Credit, Structured Credit & Asset-Based Finance, and Private Credit, investing in high yield bonds, senior loans, CLO origination, securitized credit, direct lending, real estate credit, as well as hybrid and flexible capital solutions. Founded in 2009, Beach Point is employee-owned and manages over $20 billion in assets on behalf of a predominantly institutional client base, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital.

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SOURCE Beach Point Capital Management