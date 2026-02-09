JPE Capital and Beach Point Capital Sell Beanstalk to Creative Artists Agency

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point"), a leading alternative investment firm, and JPE Capital, an investment holding company owned and controlled by Jason Epstein, has announced the sale of Beanstalk, a global brand licensing agency, to Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Beanstalk will be integrated into CAA Brand Management, further expanding CAA's brand-development and licensing platform.

JPE Capital, together with Beach Point as minority owner and the family offices of Lance Hirt and Brian Cooper, acquired Beanstalk in February 2025 to help support the company's development of its global platform.

Beanstalk is a leading brand licensing agency with more than three decades of experience partnering with brand owners and manufacturers to develop high-impact consumer products and brand extensions. The company provides comprehensive brand-extension capabilities across sectors including food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, home improvement, entertainment, and gaming. Beanstalk serves a premier roster of clients including Procter and Gamble, Stanley Black & Decker, Diageo, Kellanova, W.K. Kellogg, The Met, U.S. Army, Dole, among others.Beanstalk is a leading brand licensing agency with more than three decades of experience partnering with brand owners and manufacturers to develop high-impact consumer products and brand extensions. The company provides comprehensive brand-extension capabilities across sectors including food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, home improvement, entertainment, and gaming. Beanstalk serves a premier roster of clients including Procter and Gamble, Stanley Black & Decker, Diageo, Kellanova, W.K. Kellogg, The Met, U.S. Army, Dole, among others.

"We want to thank Beanstalk and Beach Point for their exceptional partnership over the last several years, and we are excited for the company to enter its next chapter with CAA," said Jason Epstein, Founder of JPE Investments.

"We are proud to have supported Beanstalk in this acquisition as they look to continue to grow with the backing of an industry leader like CAA Brand Management," added Michael Haynes, Portfolio Manager and Head of Private Credit at Beach Point.

About Beach Point

Beach Point is a leading multi-strategy investment firm specializing in credit with over $20 billion in assets under management. The firm actively invests in both public and private credit markets, with strategies spanning Performing Credit & CLOs, Structured Credit & Asset-Based Finance, Opportunistic Credit, Direct Lending, Capital Solutions, Real Estate Credit, and Hybrid investments. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Beach Point also maintains offices in New York, London, and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital

About JPE Capital

JPE Capital ("JPE") is a private investment firm founded by entrepreneur Jason Epstein. JPE focuses primarily on investing in founder-led, US-based, middle-market companies in the TMT and consumer products sectors.

Press Contact

Beach Point Capital Management LP

Prosek Partners

Josh Clarkson / Devin Shorey

[email protected]

JPE Capital

Jason Epstein

[email protected]

SOURCE Beach Point Capital Management