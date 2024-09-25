Beach Point Capital Management LP Successfully Closes Investment in Metro Franchising

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point Capital Management LP ("Beach Point") has made an investment into Metro Franchising, one of the largest Dunkin' franchisees in the system with 105 stores in the New York metro region. Stuart Cohen (CEO / Co-Founder) and Paul Waltzer (President / Co-Founder) will continue their roles at the company and remain as shareholders in partnership with Beach Point. Quilvest Capital Partners was the previous sponsor of Metro Franchising.

Bordon Lai, Managing Director at Beach Point, said: "Dunkin' is an iconic brand providing great value to millions of loyal customers across North America, and we are very excited to support Metro Franchising's continued growth and expansion. Stuart and Paul have built Metro Franchising into one of the top franchisees in the system, and having known and worked with them since 2015, I am thrilled to partner with them again."

Stuart Cohen, CEO of Metro Franchising, said: "The partnership with Beach Point represents a new chapter for Metro Franchising, and we are confident that with their support, we will be able to accelerate our growth locally and in new markets. Beach Point's deep understanding of our business and the franchising landscape is exactly what we need to further our expansion goals."

Paul Waltzer, President of Metro Franchising, echoed these sentiments: "Beach Point's expertise and resources will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in the New York metro region and new territories in the Southeast."

Beach Point looks forward to a successful partnership with Metro Franchising and to supporting its continued success.

About Metro Franchising

Founded in 1998, Metro Franchising is one of the largest franchisees in the Dunkin' system and the largest Dunkin' franchisee in the New York City metro region. Dunkin' franchisees operate in the quick service restaurant segment providing coffee, donuts, baked goods and other snacks.

About Beach Point

Beach Point is a multi-strategy investment manager making private equity, credit, real estate and structured product investments. As of June 30, 2024, Beach Point manages approximately $17 billion in AUM on behalf of a predominantly institutional client base. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Beach Point also has offices in New York, London, and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital

