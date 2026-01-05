Beach Point Closes Fourth CLO Totaling $402.5 Million

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point CLO Management LLC, an affiliate of Beach Point Capital Management LP (collectively "Beach Point"), announced the closing of its second Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") transaction of 2025, bringing the firm's CLO origination platform to approximately $1.7 billion.

Beach Point Portfolio Manager and Head of Liquid Credit, Sinjin Bowron, said, "The launch of Sandstone Peak IV underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering value for our investors, and highlights the confidence our investors place in the Beach Point team. In an environment of shifting credit dynamics, our focus continues to be rooted in disciplined portfolio construction, prudent risk management, and leveraging our deep credit experience as we seek to continue driving performance across our CLO platform."

Beach Point is an active investor in the leveraged loan and structured credit markets. The origination of Beach Point's fourth CLO marks its 38th securitization since 2015.

About Beach Point

Founded in 2009, Beach Point Capital Management is a global investment manager focused on opportunities across the private and public credit spectrum. The firm's platform spans performing credit, opportunistic credit, structured credit and asset-based finance, and private credit, including high yield bonds, senior loans, CLO origination, direct lending, and real estate credit, as well as hybrid and flexible capital solutions. As of September 30, 2025, Beach Point manages approximately $20.5 billion in assets on behalf of a predominantly institutional client base, with offices in Santa Monica, New York, London, and Dublin. For more information, visit https://beachpoint.capital.

