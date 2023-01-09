Beach Point Invests in Botanical Designs

Investment will support next phase of expansion and business transformation for fast-growing specialty commercial landscaper

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beach Point Capital Management has made a majority investment in Botanical Designs, a leading specialty commercial landscaper. The investment was made by Beach Point's private equity team on behalf of BPC Tactical Fund LP. The management team will continue to retain ownership in the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Botanical Designs (https://botanicaldesigns.com/) is the leader in high impact interior and exterior landscaping and green walls, providing design, installation and maintenance services for Class A offices, hotels and retail locations across the US. Founded in 1995, the company has built a strong brand and loyal following among blue chip clients across industries, with a leading presence in the rapidly growing metro areas of Seattle, Minneapolis and Denver.

Robert Bergmann, Portfolio Manager at Beach Point, said: "Botanical Designs embodies all the characteristics that we look for in our investments. The company has an established brand with tremendous opportunities for growth and a strong management team. The business model has proven to be extremely resilient through different economic cycles and we look forward to partner with the management team to take the business into the next stage of its growth."

Bordon Lai, Principal at Beach Point, added: "Botanical Designs operates in a fast-growing specialty segment within commercial landscaping and has a highly scalable business model. We are excited to support the company in pursuing organic growth initiatives and strategic M&A."

Edward McDonnell, CEO of Botanical Designs, commented: "We believe the partnership and resources that Beach Point brings to the company will greatly accelerate our growth objectives. Our Company is dedicated to providing top-notch quality and responsiveness to our clients, and developing our passionate employees in their own careers. Botanical Designs has a track record of continuing long-standing legacies of the businesses that we acquire and we look forward to satisfying the growing demand for high impact plants and horticulture."

Following Beach Point's investment into Botanical Designs, the Company acquired Interior Foliage Company to expand its operations to the Seattle market on December 30, 2022.

This latest investment builds on the strong momentum for Beach Point's private equity strategy. During the second half of 2022, the private equity team has made three new investments and three follow-on investments with an active pipeline for 2023. These investments span the consumer, retail, healthcare and commercial services verticals.

About Beach Point Capital Management

Beach Point Capital Management is a multi-strategy investment manager making credit, private equity, real estate and structured product investments. As of December 31, 2022, Beach Point Capital Management manages $14.5 billion in AUM on behalf of sophisticated global institutional investors. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, the firm also has offices in New York, London, and Dublin. Beach Point Private Equity leverages the Beach Point Capital Management's deep industry expertise, network and shared resources to be a value-added partner for its private equity portfolio companies. Beach Point Private Equity seeks investments with capital requirements of $15 - $150 million and currently has 10 portfolio companies.

