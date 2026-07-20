BEACHES® RESORTS ADDS KIDZ BOP TO ITS FALL FAM JAM LINEUP

Beaches Resorts turns up the fun in the Caribbean this fall with the addition of KIDZ BOP, viral toddler techno sensation Lenny Pearce, and an expanded lineup of music-filled experiences for families

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beaches Resorts is expanding the lineup for Fall Fam Jam 2026, its annual celebration of family travel running from September through October. The festivities kick off September 1 with all-new Sesame Street® experiences and immersive programming designed for every generation. From September 16–21, viral toddler techno sensation Lenny Pearce brings a series of special performances to Beaches Turks and Caicos. Then, October 1–5, global music phenomenon KIDZ BOP joins the celebration with live performances and family-friendly entertainment at Beaches Resorts in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, KIDZ BOP will make a special Caribbean stop at Beaches Turks and Caicos during Fall Fam Jam 2026, where families can enjoy live concerts, meet-and-greets, themed events, and exclusive experiences from October 1 - 5. Pictured here, Treasure Beach Village at Beaches Turks and Caicos, one of the featured venues for Fall Fam Jam 2026. Running throughout September and October, the festival-style celebration will bring exclusive family-friendly programming and live performances, with additional Fall Fam Jam activities taking place at Beaches Negril in Jamaica. Toddler techno sensation Lenny Pearce brings his viral family rave to Beaches Turks and Caicos September 16–21 as part of Fall Fam Jam 2026, performing four exclusive live sets that transform Grace Bay Beach into a music-filled celebration for families.

KIDZ BOP Brings Live Concerts to Beaches Turks and Caicos

At Beaches Turks and Caicos, KIDZ BOP will perform two live concerts on October 2 and October 5, a high-energy experience made for kids and parents alike, featuring family-friendly versions of today's biggest pop hits, interactive moments, and more. Beyond the concerts, families can keep the energy going with exclusive meet-and-greets with the KIDZ BOP Kids, themed pool parties, KIDZ BOP karaoke, concert movie screenings, a welcome celebration, and exclusive VIP experiences throughout the weekend.

Guests staying at Beaches Turks & Caicos can also register for the complimentary KIDZ BOP VIP Experience, available to both new and existing resort bookings on a first-come, first-served basis. The first 100 registered families will receive exclusive access to a VIP welcome party, premium concert seating, a private meet-and-greet with the KIDZ BOP Kids, exclusive swag, and additional VIP activations throughout the event.

KIDZ BOP will also film a new music video on location at Beaches Turks and Caicos, showcasing the resort and the beauty of the Caribbean, set to a reggae favorite, releasing later this year.

Meanwhile, the music continues in Jamaica at Beaches Negril from October 1-5, with KIDZ BOP-inspired beach parties, poolside celebrations, KIDZ BOP karaoke, dance lessons, and special concert viewings, giving families their own front-row seat to the fun.

Now celebrating its milestone 25th anniversary year, KIDZ BOP has become a global family entertainment phenomenon, generating more than 14 billion streams worldwide. With a core audience spanning children ages 3 to 12 and their families, the partnership reinforces the brand's commitment to creating experiences that bring families together.

Fall Fam Jam: Exclusive Experiences and Offers for Fall Travelers

Running throughout September and October, Fall Fam Jam transforms Beaches Resorts into a festival-style celebration of family travel, this year featuring headlining performances from Lenny Pearce, KIDZ BOP, all-new Sesame Street® experiences, toddler-focused programming, and Caribbean-inspired entertainment designed for guests of all ages.

To help families soak up the sun a little longer, guests who take advantage of the Fall Fam Jam Offer can enjoy exclusive seasonal experiences, including a complimentary Sesame Street character breakfast, sunrise yoga with Sesame Street friends, and a $175 spa credit for parents when they register their stay. For the youngest travelers, the Tiny Traveler's First Passport Offer rewards families with a $135 resort credit for each child aged five and under who presents a valid U.S. passport, celebrating a child's very first Caribbean adventure.

"The Caribbean has always had a rhythm of its own, and at Beaches we've built our family experiences around that spirit of music, celebration, and togetherness," said Deryk Meany, General Manager of Beaches Turks & Caicos. "From Sesame Street® sing-alongs and beach parties to Lenny Pearce's Toddler Techno and now KIDZ BOP, we're creating experiences that get families off their lounge chairs and into the moment together."

For more information on Fall Fam Jam 2026, visit beaches.com/fall-fam-jam. To register for the KIDZ BOP VIP Experience at Beaches Turks and Caicos, October 1-5, 2026, visit: https://www.beaches.com/kidz-bop-experience/.

ABOUT BEACHES RESORTS

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados, The Bahamas and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations – from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

ABOUT KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP is celebrating its milestone 25th birthday. KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits, "sung by kids for kids." Since 2001, the family friendly music brand has generated 14 billion streams and currently records in 5 different languages. The brand connects with its fans through year-round music releases, music videos, in-school activations, global partnerships, a dedicated channel on SiriusXM (KIDZ BOP Radio channel 135) and a KIDZ BOP LIVE annual tour. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com. KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

ABOUT LENNY PEARCE

Driven by his passion as a father, and his strong commitment to his home life, Lenny's ability to make songs and videos, and perform live shows that enchant families, is second-to-none. With sold-out tours and hundreds of thousands of tickets moved across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Asia, the Middle East and the UK, Toddler Techno's presence is growing rapidly. Lenny's energy-filled performances and brilliant family-days-out delight his concert goers, as he performs children's favorites, remixed into modern hits that keep kids and parents alike dazzled. With millions of followers on social media, and an upcoming world tour--the first of its kind--it's clear that Lenny Pearce is the face of the future in family entertainment.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Beaches Resorts