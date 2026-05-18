Beaches® Turks and Caicos Lights Up Grace Bay Beach with Star-Studded Debut of Treasure Beach Village

Wellness Founder Amanda Kloots leads an exclusive workout class at Beaches Turks & Caicos.

Love on the Spectrum’s Abbey Romeo celebrated her birthday mermaid-style at Beaches Turks & Caicos, complete with a magical cake delivery from Executive Chairman Adam Stewart.

The weekend reached its peak on May 16 with the Treasure Beach Village Bash, a celebration rich with emotion and wonder that transformed the resort into a living stage. Set against the stunning backdrop of the new village, guests arrived along the "Shellebrity" Pink Carpet, a playful nod to the blush tones of Turks and Caicos conch, where Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, Taye Diggs, Amanda Kloots, Dave and Odette Annable, Melissa Roxburgh, Chad Michael Murray, Dorinda Medley, Nico Tortorella, Sasha Pieterse, Kelly Bensimon, Bryan Greenberg, Jamie Chung, Ross Matthews, Abbey Romeo, Jesse Eisenberg, and Sam Champion were among some of those who stepped out in style. Dignitaries were also in attendance, including Her Excellency, Dileeni Daniel Selvaratnam, Governor of Turks and Caicos, the Hon. Charles Washington Misick, Premier of the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Jamaica's Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Andrew Holness.

Initiated by the iconic sounds of a conch blower and a poem recited by students from the Provo Inter High School Choir honoring the destination, the night unfolded with more than 170 performers. These included a vibrant, 50-person Junkanoo procession, acts from the local Rhythmic Dance Haven, fire and tight rope performers, and a gravity-defying performance by internationally renowned troupe Jonglissimo.

Executive Chairman of Beaches Resorts, Adam Stewart took to the stage to officially welcome guests, paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Beaches Resorts and its longstanding connection to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Across the village's 15,000-square-foot pool, illuminated boat installations paid tribute to the Turks and Caicos Islands' conch fishing heritage, adding a striking visual element that celebrated local culture and tradition. As the evening progressed, team members warmly sang "We Are Family" with the crowd before a spectacular fireworks display illuminated the sky, visible throughout the village and out to sea.

The celebration culminated with a headline performance by American Authors, who opened with their hit song "Best Day of My Life." The band performed a lively set, even stepping into the audience to sing among guests, creating an energetic and memorable finale to the night.

A Weekend of Celebration, Caribbean Style

The weekend festivities kicked off with a Regatta Golden Hour on Treasure Beach, inspired by the island's locally coveted sailing tradition. Guests sipped cocktails from branded coconuts and took in the sunset while Mr. Wired Up's signature yacht rock set the tone for the days ahead.

The celebration also spilled into the streets of the resort's French Village for a lively Beaches Caribbean Block Party, where a vibrant mix of live music, a resort parade, and locally inspired flavors – including fresh conch, grilled specialties, and a traditional fish fry – brought the spirit of the islands to life in a high-energy, immersive setting.

Throughout the weekend, guests also enjoyed a curated dine-around experience across the resort's celebrated restaurants, including the new Pinta Food Hall and the new Butch's Island Chop House, offering a taste of the culinary breadth that defines Beaches Turks & Caicos.

Moments Made to Play and Connect

Beyond the evening celebrations, a lineup of curated experiences captured the evolving spirit of Beaches Resorts. Guests rallied on the courts during pickleball clinics led by APP pro Megan Fudge, joined in on the growing social craze of mahjong with Kari Long of Mahj on the Beach, and set sail on Island Routes catamaran excursions across the turquoise waters. Meaningful moments were also woven throughout, including the Sandals Foundation's Reading Road Trip, connecting guests with local students in a shared love of learning.

At the center of it all was Treasure Beach Village, the newest addition to Beaches Turks and Caicos and a bold expression of the brand's future. The expansion introduces 101 thoughtfully designed, multi-bedroom suites alongside elevated new experiences, vibrant gathering spaces, and immersive design that brings guests closer to the beauty and energy of the Caribbean. It marks the next chapter for Beaches, with new resorts on the horizon in The Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

About Beaches Resorts:

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados, The Bahamas and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations – from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.

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SOURCE Beaches Resorts