LENNY PEARCE STEPS INTO THE HEADLINER SPOT AT BEACHES® RESORTS' FALL FAM JAM 2026

One of the most anticipated moments of Fall Fam Jam arrives at Beaches Turks & Caicos, where toddler techno phenomenon Lenny Pearce will headline the festival with four exclusive live performances from September 16–21. Known for transforming childhood favorites like "Wheels on the Bus" and "Hop Little Bunny" into high-energy dance anthems, Pearce has built a global following among families and is now bringing his signature family rave experience to the Caribbean.

Across four 60-minute sets on September 16, 17, 18, and 21, Pearce will turn the resort into a high-energy, family-friendly festival complete with glow sticks, floats, foam bursts, and interactive props—creating a one-of-a-kind atmosphere where toddlers, parents, and even grandparents can dance, play, and connect together.

A New Era of Sesame Street® Experiences, with a Caribbean Twist

Across Beaches Resorts in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos, the beloved Sesame Street® program enters an exciting new chapter, reimagined with vibrant Caribbean influence woven throughout.

Guests can experience:

Rock & Reggae with Elmo & Friends — where children create maracas, guitars, and tambourines before joining a lively, island-inspired jam session

— where children create maracas, guitars, and tambourines before joining a lively, island-inspired jam session Monster's & Fairies Kids Camp Activity + Mini Show — a creative, costume-making experience at Camp Sesame, culminating in a playful afternoon performance

— a creative, costume-making experience at Camp Sesame, culminating in a playful afternoon performance Elmocize — a high-energy movement class now set to upbeat Caribbean rhythms

— a high-energy movement class now set to upbeat Caribbean rhythms Caribbean Treats with Cookie Monster — introducing young bakers to island-inspired sweets

— introducing young bakers to island-inspired sweets Story Time with Sesame Street Friends — now featuring Caribbean authors and storytelling traditions

— now featuring Caribbean authors and storytelling traditions Surprise Tea Time with Abby Cadabby — a whimsical gathering with island flair, playful "tea" moments, and colorful Caribbean-inspired costumes

— a whimsical gathering with island flair, playful "tea" moments, and colorful Caribbean-inspired costumes Puppet Making with Bert & Ernie — hands-on creativity using bold tropical hues and island-inspired color palettes

— hands-on creativity using bold tropical hues and island-inspired color palettes Sesame Street® Movie Night — a weekly family favorite featuring films and special character appearances

Adding to the excitement, Sesame Street® friends will debut new Caribbean-inspired costumes, featuring bright, playful prints designed for their everyday resort adventures, bringing even more color, culture, and personality to every interaction.

Memorable Moments for the Littlest Travelers

Fall Fam Jam continues to deliver thoughtful programming for even the youngest guests with the following limited-time activities:

Baby Jammers introduces music, rhythm, and sensory play for infants and toddlers

introduces music, rhythm, and sensory play for infants and toddlers Mini Murals & Mocktails invites little creatives to paint vibrant keepsakes while sipping fruit-forward, family-friendly beverages

invites little creatives to paint vibrant keepsakes while sipping fruit-forward, family-friendly beverages Pirates Island Splash Bash brings high-energy water play, music, and surprises to the resort's beloved waterpark

Exclusive Fall Fam Jam Offer

Valid for travel August 23 - October 31, 2026, the Fall Fam Jam offer invites guests to enjoy a collection of exclusive, family-focused inclusions designed to enhance every moment of their stay. The offer includes:

Complimentary Sunrise Yoga with Sesame Street® Friends , blending gentle movement with playful character interaction

, blending gentle movement with playful character interaction Complimentary Character Breakfast , now featuring Caribbean-inspired dishes that introduce young guests to new flavors in a fun, approachable way

, now featuring Caribbean-inspired dishes that introduce young guests to new flavors in a fun, approachable way $175 Spa Credit for Parents, offering a moment of relaxation and reset while little ones stay engaged in programming

Families traveling with little ones can also take advantage of the Tiny Travelers First Passport Offer, which rewards families with a $135 resort credit for each child age five and under who presents a valid U.S. passport. Designed to celebrate early travel experiences, the offer encourages families to start making vacation memories together from a young age while enjoying added value throughout their stay.

For more information, please visit www.beaches.com/fall-fam-jam.

ABOUT BEACHES RESORTS

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks and Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados, The Bahamas and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations – from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.Resorts

ABOUT LENNY PEARCE

Driven by his passion as a father, and his strong commitment to his home life, Lenny's ability to make songs and videos, and perform live shows that enchant families, is second-to-none. With sold-out tours and hundreds of thousands of tickets moved across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Asia, the Middle East and the UK, Toddler Techno's presence is growing rapidly. Lenny's energy-filled performances and brilliant family-days-out delight his concert goers, as he performs children's favorites, remixed into modern hits that keep kids and parents alike dazzled. With millions of followers on social media, and an upcoming world tour--the first of its kind--it's clear that Lenny Pearce is the face of the future in family entertainment.

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SOURCE Beaches Resorts