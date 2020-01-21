Beaches Resorts Holds Successful Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinics For Children In Jamaica And Turks & Caicos

As part of Beaches' Luxury Included® Vacation Plus Events (LIV+ Event) – a vacation add-on program that offers a myriad of exclusive event experiences for guests at an additional fee – vacationing children ages 6 to 17 years of age spent the week learning tricks and skills directly from the professionals of the Real Madrid Foundation. Selected by the Real Madrid Academy, one of the world's most internationally acclaimed soccer clubs, children learned important values, instruction and skills training. These once in a lifetime experiences were hosted in Negril, Jamaica from January 7-11, 2020 and in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos from January 13 and 14 th .

Visiting guest of Beaches Turks & Caicos from Florida, Corinne Vogel, who participated in the event stated, "The Real Madrid Soccer Clinic hosted by the Sandals Foundation was an amazing experience. It was fun to train with professionals from the Real Madrid Foundation alongside the local community. I not only gained new skills but also new friendships".

Additionally, as part of the resort company's continued commitment to give back to the local community through the Sandals Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts which supports programs in the areas of Education, Community and the Environment – over 70 children from both islands were afforded the unique opportunity to participate in the clinics alongside international guests forging memorable bonds between visitors and locals alike. Furthermore, close to 50 local coaches from both regions had the opportunity to benefit from a three-hour, immersive theoretical and practical training session, equipping them with invaluable skills and knowledge they can pass along to future generations both on and off the field, contributing to the development of young players in the region through these events.

"We were delighted to have hosted the coaches from the Real Madrid Foundation. They were great and everyone, from the participating kids to the coaches, really enjoyed themselves and appreciated this unique opportunity. This was the first time the Real Madrid Foundation has ventured to Turks & Caicos to coordinate this type of event," said Beaches Turks & Caicos General Manager Jamie McAnally.

Through this LIV+ Event, both Beaches Resorts and the Sandals Foundation continue to underscore the importance of providing youth opportunities through sports, emphasizing the value of education, teamwork and a commitment to the community – joint values shared by both the Sandals Foundation and the Real Madrid Foundation.

