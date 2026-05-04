Sandals® Resorts Brought the Spirit of Jamaica Center Stage at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Connected through music, a multi-sensory journey that brought Jamaica's culture, craftsmanship, and cuisine took shape at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in the Big Easy.

NEW ORLEANS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Jamaica named this year's featured destination, Sandals Resorts partnered with the Jamaica Tourist Board to bring the island to life at this year's New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The experience spanned two distinct spaces, the Sandals Resorts Jamaica Cultural Exchange Pavilion and a branded Sandals Resorts and Jamaica experiential space, offering festivalgoers an immersive, on-the-ground connection to the destination.

At the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Sandals Resorts and Jamaica Tent brought Jamaica to life with interactive photo moments, signature Sandals touches like dominoes, live mural art, and getaway sweepstakes to experience the island firsthand. The Sandals Resorts and Jamaica Tent paid homage to Jamaica’s rich musical heritage, layering eclectic artwork, vintage-inspired posters, and vibrant visuals that offered festivalgoers colorful glimpses into the island’s culture, sound, and spirit. Omar Sheldon Daley, founder of FIRSTSTRAW Company, brings the spirit of Jamaica to life with a live weaving demonstration at the Sandals Resorts Cultural Exchange Pavilion, showcasing intricate, handwoven designs rooted in generations of tradition.

Across both activations, for two back-to-back weekends, each step revealed a layered expression of the island, where sound, flavor, and artistry came together in a vibrant celebration of its heritage. Attendees moved to the rhythms of Jamaican icons like Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley and Sean Paul, with opportunities to engage more deeply with local tastemakers through a live showcase of artisans from the Sandals Foundation's Caribbean Artisan Collection Programme. Together, Westmoreland natives Dana Baugh (founder of BAUGHaus Design Studio) and Omar Sheldon Daley (founder of FIRSTSTRAW Company) shared a distinct expression of Jamaica's creative heritage. From Dana's sculptural porcelain pieces inspired by the island's natural elements to Omar's intricate, handwoven straw designs created using techniques passed down through generations, the artisans transformed tradition into a living, immersive experience that connected festival guests to the island in a meaningful and lasting way.

That sense of immersion extended to the culinary experience, where guests sampled authentic Jamaican dishes from local vendors while sipping the festival's signature "One Love Rum Punch," crafted with Appleton Estate rum and served in custom branded Sandals Resorts drinkware.

Building on the pavilion experience, the Sandals Resorts and Jamaica tent offered a nearby extension of the journey, inviting guests to pause, recharge, and enjoy a friendly game of dominoes between festival moments. Visitors also had the opportunity to enter exclusive sweepstakes for the chance to win Jamaican getaways, including all-inclusive stays for two at Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean, or Sandals South Coast, as well as a family escape for four to Beaches Negril.

Inside, the tent evoked the feeling of stepping into a Sandals resort lobby. Lounge-style seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, and charging stations created a comfortable space for guests to relax and reset.

An interactive photo experience transported visitors to iconic Jamaican settings, from cascading waterfalls to beachfront villas and overwater suites. Curated touches like the BLŪM coffee concept and the lively spirit of Dunn's Rum Club brought recognizable elements of the Sandals experience to life.

Nearby, live mural painting, vibrant Caribbean-inspired visuals, carnival dancers, and the Jamaican flag added movement and energy, while storytelling elements and QR activations encouraged exploration.

"The Festival is grateful to Sandals Resorts and the Jamaica Tourist Board for helping us bring the magic of Jamaica to Jazz Fest this year," said Quint Davis, Producer/Director of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. "Both cultures are famous for giving the world music that inspires great joy, and we hope our celebration of Jamaica inspires people to experience the country for themselves."

Go behind the scenes with Sandals Resorts at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in the latest Palmcast episode,"From Vision to Vibes: How Sandals Transforms Caribbean Culture into Experience at the 2026 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

About Sandals® Resorts

Sandals Resorts offers some of the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts that bring guests closer to the vibrancy, authenticity and spirit of the Caribbean. Pioneers of the all-inclusive vacation experience in the region, Sandals has 17 beachfront all-inclusive resorts in Jamaica, The Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Antigua, Curaçao, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each reflecting the genuine vibe of its island home. From local food favorites and global flavors to butler service and signature suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals makes it easy for guests to go all in on vacation mode. Beyond the resort gates, immersive destination experiences, like a newly piloted Island Inclusive dining program and MINI Coopers for island exploration, raise the bar on the all-inclusive vacation. Championing the region it calls home, Sandals demonstrates the transformative power of tourism and its impact on lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

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