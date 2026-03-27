Sandals Dunn's River Set the Stage as NBC's 'TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle' Broadcast Two Special Episodes from Jamaica, Sponsored by Sandals Resorts and the Jamaica Tourist Board

Throughout the two-day series, Jenna and Sheinelle were joined by some of Jamaica's most celebrated talents, who helped bring to life the island's unmistakable spirit. Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, a recipient of the prestigious Order of Jamaica and one of TIME Magazine's 2026 Women of the Year, opened up about her Jamaican roots and the island's enduring charm and resilience. Music icon Shaggy joined the trio for a lively game of "It Wasn't Me" before diving into conversation about the island's global cultural influence. Together with a troupe of dancers, superstar Sean Paul gave the duo a crash course in Jamaican dancehall before watching them perform their newly learned routine to his latest track, "Ready for The Ride." Award-winning Jamaican chef Andre Fowles and The Rousseau Sisters brought forward the flavors of Jamaica through cooking segments that celebrated the island's bold cuisine and rich culinary traditions. A celebration of Jamaican creativity also took center stage with a fashion segment featuring designer Mina Robertson, spotlighting local women designers and the vibrant style and artistry shaping the island's fashion scene.

The adventure extended beyond the beach as Jenna and Sheinelle experienced some of the region's most iconic sights with Island Routes. Setting off by speedboat from Sandals Dunn's River, the hosts journeyed along the north coast to the legendary Dunn's River Falls, where they climbed the captivating cascading limestone terraces that have drawn travelers to the island for generations. Their exploration continued with a visit to Mystic Mountain for sweeping rainforest views and bobsled thrills followed by lunch at beloved local restaurant Miss T's Kitchen, where Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, and a local mento band welcomed the duo to a taste of the island's rich culinary heritage.

"Jamaica has always been a place where music, culture and hospitality come together in a way that resonates far beyond our shores," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts. "It was a pleasure to welcome Jenna and Sheinelle to Sandals Dunn's River and see them experience the island alongside so many incredible Jamaican artists, chefs and performers who bring our culture to life. Watching people fall in love with Jamaica in real time is always special, and we were proud to share that moment with the world."

The episodes unfolded before a live audience of Sandals Resorts guests, including the winners of a contest that invited two lucky viewers to travel to Jamaica to experience an all-inclusive trip firsthand, sharing the Jamaica love with Jenna and Sheinelle.

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most. Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit www.sandals.com.

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SOURCE Sandals Resorts International