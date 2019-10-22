Beaches Resorts Hosted Industry Trailblazers Daymond John, Rebecca Minkoff, Jamie Kern Lima, Among Others, at the 5th Annual "Social Media On The Sand" Conference

Voted one of BizBash's Most Innovative Meetings of 2018, this sold out, invitation-only event took attendees on a journey of the five senses to commemorate its 5 th year through the sounds of social media success. The conference featured speeches from keynote industry innovators who shared their inspiring and educational stories on how they built their brands, as well as fireside track sessions that spotlighted topics such as learning tips on how to monetize a blog to partnering with brands to build awareness.

"Remarkable things happen when moms come together. Each year Beaches® Resorts brings a new group of outstanding people to help motivate and inspire our conference guests with their own knowledge and industry expertise," said Debbie-Ann White, SVP, Public Relations and Promotions at Unique Vacations, Inc. "Social Media on the Sand offers a unique platform for not only professional growth, but for personal growth through sparked conversations, authentic connections and shared experiences between the modern working moms."

THE CONFERENCE

This year, Beaches' handpicked list of guest speakers and keynotes included three of the most accomplished modern brand builders and industry titans: Rebecca Minkoff (co-founder and creative director of the eponymous fashion powerhouse), who gave an inside look at how her business grew from the ground up; Jamie Kern Lima (co-founder of IT Cosmetics, a top-selling makeup and skincare brand), who spoke on the power of authenticity and honing in on the "why's" behind what motivates us; and Daymond John (investor on the ABC reality television series Shark Tank), who shared his personal key lessons from social media, as well as goal setting tips to achieve your dreams.

"Equally as important as building yourself and your brand is building a group of strong team members to support you," said Rebecca Minkoff. "We're only human, which means we can't be experts in everything. So, we need to take a step back and hire experts to support us in areas where we are not experts ourselves."

"The journey that you're on is your authenticity," said Jamie Kern Lima. "Your community will know if you're faking it, so it's crucial to trust your gut and remain your authentic self along the way."

"Don't put anything out there if you can't own it," said Daymond John. "I've learned that due diligence starts with social media, and you need to be able to authentically own the content you're putting out there – don't just post something to post it, there needs to be a purpose."

OTHER EVENTS & NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

The "Social Media on the Sand" conference also featured several fun twists on networking and curated experiences to further ignite attendees' senses. This included a Match Ups & Mimosas event, where the #BeachesMoms mixed and mingled over mimosas, complete with a scent sommelier to customize perfume inspired by tropical cocktails. Other activities included a Health and Wellness Village presented by the Red Lane® Spa, multiple Beauty & the Beach suite activities featuring Drybar styling and makeup by IT Cosmetics, and even a special concert performance by platinum-selling recording artist, Hunter Hayes. Also new to this year's conference was a 5 Senses on the Sand pop up, which offered the perfect gram-worthy backdrops for guests to capture interactive and authentic content right on the beach, and a Silent DiscGLOW, which was a blacklight haven that offered guests a sensory overload. To top things off, #BeachesMoms and their families immersed themselves in a world of pure imagination at Willy Wonka's Splendiferous Fun Factory on National Sweetest Day, October 19th, with everything from gumdrop trees to a scratch & sniff wall sponsored by Air Esscentials. One lucky attendee won the ultimate golden ticket – a return trip to the 6th annual "Social Media on the Sand" conference.

"SEA THE FUTURE" WITH THE SANDALS FOUNDATION

In addition to having access to the picture-perfect Instagram moments and networking opportunities to establish new genuine connections, conference attendees had the chance to learn about the Sandals Foundation – the philanthropic arm of Sandals Resorts International – and its initiatives that are near and dear to the heart of Beaches Resorts. The week kicked off with a "Sea the Future Welcome Party" presented by the Foundation, which immersed conference guests in the Sandals Foundation's mission of making a difference in the Caribbean and celebrated the Foundation's 10-year milestone anniversary. Not only were guests exposed to the Foundation's mission and one of its core pillars, environmental awareness, but they were joined by award-winning NYC-based street artist Marco Santini for an interactive painting activity surrounding guests' perceptions of the Foundation. Additionally, attendees contributed to the "Sea the Future Welcome Party" by bringing environmental-themed books to help the local children of Turks & Caicos, along with raising funds for the Foundation in a silent auction. A special, heart-warming performance by local Turks & Caicos students of Long Bay High School concluded the first night, who sang one of Hunter Hayes' songs, "Wanted," and were taken back when Hunter Hayes himself cheered them on in the audience – setting the tone for the surprise and delights ahead.

"At Beaches Resorts, we believe one of the ways of lending support is by educating the next generation," added Debbie-Ann White. "We see the future and it's crystal clear – emulating the Caribbean water surrounding us."

ADDITIONAL SPEAKERS & EVENT PARTNERS

In addition to Adam Stewart (Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International) and Debbie-Ann White (SVP of Public Relations and Promotions of Unique Vacations, Inc.), they were joined by speakers including Shannon Levis (Facebook), Courtney Heimlich (YouTube), Landyn Hutchinson (Lifestyle Expert, 𝖫𝗂𝗏𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖶𝗂𝗍𝗁 𝖫𝖺𝗇𝖽𝗒𝗇®), Melissa Gerstein (co-founder, The MOMS Network), Meaghan Murphy (Executive Editor of Good Housekeeping), Emily Kaufman (travel writer, The Travel Mom), Audrey McClelland (co-founder, MomGenerations.com), Amy Choi (Head of Brand Partnerships, ShopStyle), Amanda Perna (seasoned fashion and textile designer, The House of Perna), Rosemarie T. Truglio (SVP of Curriculum and Content at Sesame Workshop), Michelle Kreher (Senior Manager of Themed Entertainment at Sesame Workshop), Ellen Heaney (Senior Brand Manager for Spin Master Games), Mykella Gannon (Marketing Director, COOLA), Julie Nowell (founder and principal of 3c Consulting), Myron Pincomb (CEO and Board Chairman of The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards) and popular content creators Terrell and Jarius Joseph, April Athena, and Jessica Skube of JesssFam.

Event partners included Rebecca Minkoff, Spin Master Games, Drybar, IT Cosmetics, COOLA Suncare, JetBlue, Swarovski, The House of Perna, good2grow™, Sesame Workshop, HAPARI Swimwear, Sprout®, abercrombie kids, SNUBA, Red Lane® Spa, Kim Crawford Wines, Pevonia, Air Esscentials, Sanitas, Bling2o, Playskool, The Incy Wincies, Saltability, SNUBA, the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), BLVisuals, Rockabye Baby, PLAYSKOOL, SpaRitual, School Specialty™, FLOW, PADI: Professional Association of Diving Instructors, Alliance Connection Productions, Gifts for the Good Life, Florabella Studios, Kelly + Jones and The Sandals Foundation.

For more information on #SocialMediaontheSand, please visit socialmediaonthesand.com. To check out more photos from the conference, please visit the official event Pinterest board here.

About Beaches® Resorts:

With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company in the world with outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounge, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street®, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventure with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street® gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are also the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Beaches Customizable Weddings. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Luxury Included® Sandals® Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts difference, visit www.beaches.com .

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.beaches.com

