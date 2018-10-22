Beaches Resorts Hosted Rebecca Minkoff, Alli Webb and Holly Robinson Peete as Keynote Speakers for 4th Annual "Social Media on the Sand" Conference, October 17-21

This sold out, invitation only event offered attendees a unique opportunity to learn from these highly successful, motivated women eager to share their stories and advice on how they've effectively used social media to connect with targeted audiences. Forbes recently equated the modern "power of social media in society" with "the importance of sunlight on earth," while AdWeek specifically credits the evolution of mom influencers for today's era, indicating that "this organically-grown movement became a thousands, then millions-strong, network of women listening to other women."

Not surprisingly, Beaches Resorts took notice. "We are excited to have this outstanding group of women sharing their inspirational stories with our conference guests," offered Debbie-Ann White, SVP, Public Relations and Promotions at Unique Vacations, Inc. "In this era of female empowerment, paired with the reach and importance of social media, our 'Social Media on the Sand' event offers a truly unique forum for personal and professional growth. We couldn't be more proud of our #BeachesMoms community that is Social Media on the Sand."

This year, Beaches' handpicked list of guest speakers and keynotes included three of the most accomplished modern brand builders and role models: Rebecca Minkoff (co-founder and creative director of the eponymous fashion powerhouse), Alli Webb (founder of Drybar, the nation's premier blowout salon) and Holly Robinson Peete (award-winning author, actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist and brand spokesperson).

"Social media has had an exponential effect on my business, and brands that know how to connect with consumers, authentically and consistently, are leading the way in today's market," said Rebecca Minkoff. "I'm excited to be at Beaches Turks & Caicos and to be among many other strong, driven, female entrepreneurs sharing ideas and inspirational support."

"I'm super excited to be at 'Social Media on the Sand' at Beaches Turks & Caicos, both as an entrepreneur and a mom who understands the need of other women to launch their own businesses," said Alli Webb. "Social media is an increasingly significant part of that."

"It's an honor to be asked to be a keynote speaker for this great conference alongside so many accomplished female entrepreneurs," said Holly Robinson Peete. "My path has been shaped as a mother of four, including a special needs child, so I truly understand the challenges, and the joys, of weaving family and work into a meaningful life."

In addition to Adam Stewart (Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International) and Debbie-Ann White (SVP of Public Relations and Promotions of Unique Vacations, Inc.), they were joined by a dozen speakers including Sam Champion, Maria Bailey (CEO of BSM Media, host of Mom Talk Radio), Michelle Vincent (Industry Manager for Facebook), Kristin Castillo (VP of Strategy for Trendera), Julia Furlan (Former Supervising Producer at Buzzfeed), Amy Choi (Head of Brand Partnerships of ShopStyle), Julie Cole (co-founding VP of Mabel's Labels), Cindy Goodman (award-winning business journalist, social media maven and blogger at The Work Life Balancing Act), Holly Homer (KidsActivities.com, Quirky Momma Facebook page), Brianne Manz (blogger, Stroller in the City), Dayvee Sutton (Emmy-winning journalist for television and digital media), Myron Pincomb (Board Chairman, IBCCES) and Ella Peddy (17-year-old YouTuber and DIY expert).

In addition to the conference, outdoor-oriented activities – from Cabana Chats, informative sessions where attendees dive deep on industry-specific topics, and Interactive Experiences, where they participated in fun resort activities, that rounded out the programming. From Oceanside yoga, TruFusion exclusive workouts that keep power couples like A-Rod and J. Lo in shape, and curated parties including a special performance by Hollywood Records' artists In Real Life (IRL), the winners of ABC's hit show, Boy Band, who recently wrapped their first North American headline tour – guests enjoyed all that the resort has to offer and more. Graced by 12 miles of the world's best beach on Grace Bay, Beaches Turks & Caicos offers the ultimate Luxury Included® Vacation with endless land and water sports, 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining at up to 21 restaurants, luxurious rooms & suites, and exciting family-friendly activities including Sesame Street® stage shows and the Caribbean's most thrilling waterpark.

Also new to this year's conference, a selection of fun pop ups including the "Just Chill" Registration and the Beaches Swag Bungalow. Beaches deconstructed the traditional conference day gift bag and created a VIP gifting lounge. Attendees had the opportunity to meet and greet with great sponsors and enjoy complimentary gifting.

But just as important as snagging great swag is the ability to be able to give back too (something at the heart of the Beaches organization.) Influencers participated in an extraordinary "school makeover" at the Ianthe Pratt Primary School – home to 600 children ages five to eleven. Sponsored by the Sandals Foundation and School Specialty, this activity provided the opportunity to paint the school's existing playground and outdoor stage, along with a collection of inspirational murals. Prior to travel, attendees also received special backpacks encouraging them to join Beaches Pack for a Good Cause campaign. They each filled their backpacks with five pounds of desperately needed school supplies and distributed them personally to the school children on site. Participation in this activity is always 100%, which equates to 500 pounds of new educational supplies headed to the island in October.

Event partners included Drybar, Yummie, TruFusion, SpinMaster, JetBlue, Rebecca Minkoff, Hollywood Records, Cable & Wireless, The Crafted Coconut, Swarovski, School Specialty, SNUBA, Twiddle, NuFACE, Gaiam, Red Lane Spa, FITKICKS, Dreampad, Desert Sunglass of Scottsdale, Sprout Foods, Sun Bum, Pevonia, Air Esscentials, Build-A-Bear Workshop, The House of Perna, Sesame Workshop, Buddha Shack, Instax, essie, Tuuci, Bling2o, KooKooLoos, HeroBoys, Hapari, 8 Greens, Coconut Float, The Bouqs Co., U.R. Bath and Body, Lands' End, The Red Lane Spa, Island Routes, the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), and The Sandals Foundation. For more information on "Social Media on the Sand," please visit socialmediaonthesand.com.

