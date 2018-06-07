Beaches Resorts Kicks Off Partnership With The Real Madrid Foundation For 2019 Soccer Clinics

Hosted in partnership with the Sandals Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Beaches Resorts' parent company Sandals Resorts International, and the soccer team's Real Madrid Foundation, these world-class educational and training programs will take place over two, separate 5-day periods; in Negril, Jamaica on May 14-20, 2019 and in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos on May 22-28, 2019. Each training session will feature immersive instruction and sessions to teach the value of sports and teamwork conducted by the Real Madrid Foundation coaches.

"Partnering with Real Madrid Foundation presents a unique opportunity for us to bring local Caribbean children together with guests of the resorts, over the most popular sport in the world – soccer," said Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "Our work with the Sandals Foundation aims to improve the communities of the Caribbean, and this partnership is an exciting way for us to continue these efforts and facilitate bonds between visitors and locals alike." For Andres Muntaner, Real Madrid Foundation' Clinics Manager, "working with the Sandals Foundation is a new opportunity to educate the Caribbean kids using soccer for everyone."

Beaches Resorts will offer limited packages at an introductory price of $495 to vacationing guests, ages 6 – 17 years, to participate as part of the resort company's LIV+ Program, a series of exclusive events to enhance guests' vacation experience. Additionally, a reserved number of spaces will also be made available for the Sandals Foundation to invite local children, as well as coaches, in each island to participate complimentary in the program. All participants will have the opportunity to learn values, tricks and skills directly from the professionals of the Real Madrid Foundation, selected by the Real Madrid Academy - one of the world's most internationally acclaimed soccer clubs. Through the clinics program, Beaches Resorts and the Sandals Foundation will support the Real Madrid Foundation's goal to foster grassroot sports to all level of players, promoting good values and contributing to the development of young players in the region. Both Real Madrid Foundation and Sandals Foundation are committed in CSR projects in the region, and the benefits from the clinics program will be invested in both Foundation's projects in the region. For more information, visit www.beaches.com/liv-plus/real-madrid-clinic.

Media Contact:

The Decker/Royal Agency

sandals@deckerroyal.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beaches-resorts-kicks-off-partnership-with-the-real-madrid-foundation-for-2019-soccer-clinics-300661574.html

SOURCE Beaches Resorts

Related Links

http://www.beaches.com

