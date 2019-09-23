Beaches Resorts' Social Media on the Sand Conference is Honored by Prestigious Platinum PR Awards
~Unique Vacations, Inc. celebrates as Beaches Resorts' Social Media on the Sand Conference wins big at PRNEWS award ceremony~
Sep 23, 2019
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 award-winning brand and agency communicators gathered at the Grand Hyatt in New York City on September 17th to celebrate PRNEWS' Platinum PR Awards. PRNEWS' most prestigious honors, the Platinum's, recognize outstanding work in PR, marketing and communications. Unique Vacations, Inc. is proud to announce that Beaches® Resorts' 2018 Social Media on the Sand Conference took home a Platinum for its award-winning Event Marketing campaign.
The judges reviewed thousands of submissions, and Social Media on the Sand reigned supreme over the following finalists:
- Baker Public Relations - HV Gamer Con 2019
- Cisco - #WeAreCisco Webex G.O.A.T. Talent Branding Event
- Electric Power Research Institute - How EPRI Electrified 2018
- Flowers Communications Group - Illinois Lottery's "Draw, Play, Win" Summer Experiential Activation
- IW Group, Inc - McDonald's Rise N' Rave
- LG Electronics with Ogilvy and RQ Agency - LaundROO Lounge and Vintage Clothing Swap, Powered by LG
- Marina Maher Communications - RXMOSAIC for Plan B One-Step
PRNEWS offers PR and marketing mavens useful tools for social media, crisis management, digital PR, and employee relations through its newsletters, webinars, conferences, and awards programs. Unique Vacation's PR Team is proud to have received this prestigious honor from PRNEWS and looks forward to another successful Social Media on the Sand Conference this October at Beaches Turks & Caicos.
To learn more about Social Media on the Sand, please visit: https://www.socialmediaonthesand.com/
