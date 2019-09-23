Beaches Resorts' Social Media on the Sand Conference is Honored by Prestigious Platinum PR Awards

The judges reviewed thousands of submissions, and Social Media on the Sand reigned supreme over the following finalists:

Baker Public Relations - HV Gamer Con 2019

Cisco - #WeAreCisco Webex G.O.A.T. Talent Branding Event

Electric Power Research Institute - How EPRI Electrified 2018

Flowers Communications Group - Illinois Lottery's "Draw, Play, Win" Summer Experiential Activation

IW Group, Inc - McDonald's Rise N' Rave

LG Electronics with Ogilvy and RQ Agency - LaundROO Lounge and Vintage Clothing Swap, Powered by LG

Marina Maher Communications - RXMOSAIC for Plan B One-Step

PRNEWS offers PR and marketing mavens useful tools for social media, crisis management, digital PR, and employee relations through its newsletters, webinars, conferences, and awards programs. Unique Vacation's PR Team is proud to have received this prestigious honor from PRNEWS and looks forward to another successful Social Media on the Sand Conference this October at Beaches Turks & Caicos.

To learn more about Social Media on the Sand, please visit: https://www.socialmediaonthesand.com/

