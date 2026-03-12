Sandals Royal Curaçao Invites Guests to Experience "Vacation Goals" During Curaçao's Historic World Cup Summer

~Summer Program Immerses Travelers in World Cup Fever with On-Resort Watch Parties, a Themed Cultural Tour, and a Vacation Sweepstakes~

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Curaçao makes history as the smallest country ever to qualify for the world's biggest soccer tournament, Sandals Royal Curaçao is launching Vacation Goals: Curaçao Edition, a limited-time summer program channeling the island's excitement and global spotlight into a celebratory guest experience. Blending spirited on-resort festivities with immersive cultural exploration, the all-inclusive resort invites travelers to embrace the excitement of the game alongside the unmistakable flair of the Dutch Caribbean.

Game On in Paradise

Beginning this June and running through the duration of the tournament (June 11 - July 19, 2026), Sandals Royal Curaçao will turn every match into a moment against a backdrop of Caribbean sun and sea, transforming the resort into a vibrant gathering place where fans unite to cheer on their favorite teams. This includes high-energy watch parties along with on-resort goal posts and soccer balls that invite guests to jump into the action, sharpen their footwork and embrace their soccer spirit. Game-day food and beverage specials will spotlight flavors of competing nations with a Caribbean twist, while a cocktail lineup honors host countries, Canada, the United States and Mexico, with zero-proof libations also joining the roster.

Stepping Into Curaçao's Soccer Spirit

This summer, Sandals Resorts' destination excursion partner, Island Routes, introduces a limited-time Curaçao Futbòl Culture Tour, inviting guests to discover Curaçao's vibrant World Cup pride. Named in honor of the island's national team, the tour captures the energy, culture, and unity that define the island during this historic football moment, with stops at iconic landmarks and lively community gathering spots. These include a visit to the Stadion Ergilio Hato, the home stadium where local legends train and play; a walking tour through the colorful streets of Willemstad, including a mural photo opportunity; and a tasting at the local Chobolobo distillery, all led by knowledgeable guides who share Curaçao's football history, legendary players, cultural traditions, and the deeper meaning behind the island's national pride. The tour will be available during the months of June and July, on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10am-2pm, departing from Sandals Royal Curaçao.

Shooting Your Shot at Paradise: Enter to Win

To celebrate Curaçao's historic summer and the island's moment on the global stage, Sandals Royal Curaçao is launching the Vacation Goals: Curaçao Edition Sweepstakes, giving travelers the chance to win a five-day, four-night all-inclusive stay for two — plus a complimentary Curaçao Futbòl Culture Tour for two. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada through 11:59 p.m. on April 12, the sweepstakes invites fans to experience the island's match-day energy firsthand. To enter, visit www.sandals.com/vacation-goals-sweepstakes.

Scoring for the Future

Sandals Resorts is also investing in the next generation of soccer players through Future Goals, a collaboration between its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation, Dutch football club AFC Ajax. Recently extended through 2028, the program transforms plastic waste and discarded fishing nets collected from Curaçao's shores into colorful soccer goal posts for elementary schools across the island.

The goal posts are produced in partnership with local recycler Limpi Recycling — which operates a visitor-friendly outpost at a local mall where guests can learn more about its efforts. The program is paired with an eight-week curriculum that blends classroom learning and on-the-field training. To date, Future Goals has diverted more than 3,800 pounds of plastic waste and recycled over 2,000 square feet of ghost fishing nets to create more than 70 goal posts. The program reaches more than 2,400 children across 80% of the island's primary schools – ensuring that as Curaçao shines on the global stage, the next generation is inspired at home.

Learn more about the World Cup buzz in Curaçao on the Sandals Resorts blog: https://www.sandals.com/blog/curacao-world-cup-summer/

Rates at Sandals Royal Curaçao start at $352 per person, per night. To learn more about Sandals Royal Curaçao, visit https://www.sandals.com/royal-curacao.

About Sandals Royal Curaçao

Opened in 2022 as Sandals Resorts' first property in the Dutch Caribbean, Sandals Royal Curaçao sits on 44 oceanfront acres within the Santa Barbara estate, just 15 miles from Willemstad. The adults-only, all-inclusive resort features 351 rooms and suites across 25 categories, including signature accommodations such as the AWA Seaside Butler Bungalows Kurason Island Poolside Butler Bungalows, and Asombroso Rondoval Butler Villas.

Guests enjoy 11 global dining concepts, 13 bars serving premium spirits, unlimited land and water sports, and PADI®-certified scuba diving for qualified divers. Stays of seven nights or longer in butler level suites include access to Sandals' Island Inclusive Dining program — offering a curated off-site restaurant experience with transportation, while select top category suites offer a complimentary MINI Cooper for island exploration. Additional amenities include the Red Lane® Spa, daily fitness classes, and access to the nearby Old Quarry Golf Course. Blending Dutch-Caribbean character with Sandals' elevated all-inclusive experience, the resort seamlessly connects guests to both luxury and local culture.

