Beacon Global Strategies Announces Launch of Energy Practice, Welcomes Clayton Seigle as Managing Director

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), an advisory firm helping companies mitigate business risk, drive growth, and navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, today announced the launch of its new Energy Practice to help clients address the growing intersection of energy markets, geopolitical risk, and national security. The firm also announced that Clayton Seigle has joined BGS as a Managing Director to lead the newly established practice.

Clayton Seigle

Energy security has moved to the center of the national security agenda. Companies operating across the energy sector and adjacent industries are faced with new opportunities and risks from the energy dominance agenda, evolving global supply chains, strategic energy chokepoints, the weaponization of energy as a geopolitical tool, increasing competition for critical minerals, and surging demand for AI infrastructure. BGS's Energy Practice will help clients anticipate and respond to these dynamics, providing strategic advisory that connects energy market intelligence to U.S. government policy and geopolitical risk.

Mr. Seigle brings more than 26 years of experience at the nexus of global energy markets, geopolitics, and corporate advisory. He most recently served as Senior Fellow and James R. Schlesinger Chair in Energy and Geopolitics at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), where he provided strategic insights to policymakers and energy sector leaders on global energy security challenges and regularly briefed officials across the White House, Treasury, Energy, and State Departments and on Capitol Hill. Prior to CSIS, Mr. Seigle served as Director of Global Oil at Rapidan Energy Group, where he delivered proprietary oil market forecasts and scenarios to energy ministries, national oil companies, policymakers, and investor audiences.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Seigle played instrumental roles driving growth and market impact at leading energy intelligence firms Vortexa and Genscape, held senior positions delivering strategic insights to energy sector clients at IHS Markit, CERA, and Maxar, and began his career at Enron and the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration authoring intelligence briefs on OPEC nations. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Houston Committee on Foreign Relations and previously served as Vice President of the U.S. Association for Energy Economics.

"Energy has become one of the defining arenas of geopolitical competition, and our clients need strategic counsel that spans both the market and the policy dimensions of that challenge," said Michael Allen, Managing Director at Beacon Global Strategies. "Clay brings rare depth at that intersection, combining decades of energy market intelligence with direct experience advising senior government officials. His leadership will enable BGS to deliver best-in-class advisory as companies navigate an increasingly complex energy and national security landscape."

"Energy security is no longer a sector-specific issue. It sits at the heart of great power competition, supply chain strategy, and critical infrastructure policy," said Clayton Seigle, Managing Director at BGS. "I look forward to helping BGS clients turn the complexity of today's energy environment into strategic advantage, drawing on the firm's deep expertise in geopolitical risk and national security."

Mr. Seigle holds a Master of Arts in International Relations and Economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and a Bachelor of Arts in Government from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Beacon Global Strategies

Founded in 2013, Beacon Global Strategies is a strategic advisory firm specializing in geopolitical risk analysis, national security, and defense advisory services. BGS helps clients navigate global security challenges through tailored solutions that operate at the intersection of policy, technology, and defense.

SOURCE Beacon Global Strategies