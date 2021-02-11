Beacon Global Strategies Expands by Adding Four National Security Professionals to Growing Team

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beacon Global Strategies (BGS), a leading strategic advisory firm focusing on global public policy, government procurement, and geopolitical risk analysis, announced four new members to its growing team. Mr. Barry King, The Honorable Kari Bingen, Lieutenant General VeraLinn "Dash" Jamieson (Ret.) and Vice Admiral T.J. White (Ret.) will bring further depth and breadth to Beacon's market leading practices helping companies navigate national security decisionmaking and emerging trends for disruptive technologies.

"The definition of national security has expanded to encompass a wide array of policy, regulatory, and acquisition challenges and opportunities facing American companies," said Jeremy Bash, a Co-Founder and Managing Director at BGS. "We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished individuals and look forward to the value they will add to our team. We are confident these additions will enhance our company as we continue to grow and offer exceptional service."

These individuals join Beacon's cadre of professionals, led by Co-Founders and Managing Directors, Michael Allen, Jeremy Bash, and Andrew Shapiro, Chief Operating Officer Kristin White, and Senior Counselors Secretary Leon Panetta and Michael Morell.

Barry King joins BGS as Vice President. Prior to joining Beacon, Barry served as the Intelligence Community Deputy Chief Financial Officer at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). In this role he was a top advisor to the Director of National Intelligence on the allocation of the $60B+ National Intelligence Program budget against U.S. intelligence priorities, leveraging strong working relationships with colleagues across ODNI, U.S. intelligence agencies, the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and Capitol Hill. Barry previously served in a range of senior White House roles, including as Chief of OMB's Defense Operations, Personnel, and Support Branch, Special Assistant to the OMB Director, and Director of Strategic Planning on the National Security Council staff.

The Honorable Kari A. Bingen joins the BGS Advisory Board. Kari served most recently as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security (Deputy USD(I&S)). While serving in this role, she began the realignment of defense intelligence and security investments to address National Defense Strategy priorities, guided the Department's AI/ML pathfinder, and elevated the Department's focus on personnel and industrial security. Prior to her time at DoD, Kari was the Policy Director on the House Armed Services Committee and staff lead for its Strategic Forces subcommittee. She is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Georgetown University's Center for Security Studies, a non-resident Senior Adviser at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, a member of the Blue Origin Advisory Board, a member of the CalypsoAI National Security Advisory Board, and a member of the Common Mission Project Advisory Board. Kari is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics, and a 2002 NRO Technology Fellow.

Lieutenant General VeraLinn "Dash" Jamieson (Ret.) joins the BGS Advisory Board. Dash has 37 years of distinguished military service, having commanded units from the squadron level to a career culminating as the Director of the United States Air Force's Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Cyber Effects enterprise, where she was the Air Force's Senior Intelligence Officer. Dash was the driving force behind building a cohesive team of the Air Forces' intelligence and cyber forces into a single war fighting organization: a $72B entity with 73,000 personnel conducting global operations across the Department of Defense. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from West Virginia University, and has two Master's degrees, one in Strategic Studies from the National Defense University-National War College in Washington, DC and one in Aviation Management from Embry-Riddle University, Daytona Beach Florida.

Vice Admiral T.J. White (Ret.) joins the BGS Advisory Board. T.J. served a distinguished 33-year career in the United States Navy. As a flag officer, he has served as deputy director, Tailored Access Operations, NSA and as director for intelligence, U.S. Pacific Command. He previously served as Commander, Cyber National Mission Force at USCYBERCOM. His last tour was as Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet/U.S. Navy Space Command. He is a 1987 graduate of the United States Naval Academy where he received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He holds a Master of Science in Systems Technology (Command, Control and Communications) from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the National Defense University-Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Washington, District of Columbia. He is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology Seminar XXI fellow.

