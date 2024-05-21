Beacon Health System partners with Notable to improve the patient experience and reduce administrative burden

Notable's AI platform for healthcare operations will be deployed at Beacon Health System to streamline the process of self-scheduling procedures and tests for patients

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the AI platform for healthcare operations, today announced a new partnership with Beacon Health System, a locally owned and operated not-for-profit health care system serving more than 4,000 patients daily in northwest Indiana and southern Michigan. The two organizations will deploy Notable's AI platform to streamline the process of self-scheduling diagnostic procedures and tests for patients. Beacon will use the Notable platform to increase how often ordered procedures and tests are scheduled after an order is placed into its electronic health record (EHR).

When a healthcare provider includes an order, such as an X-ray, a mammogram, an ultrasound, or a laboratory test, it can lead to delays in care as patients need to schedule these appointments after leaving the clinic. For healthcare organizations, orders awaiting a scheduled appointment accumulate in various operational queues and can become stale, causing delays in patients receiving needed care. Traditionally, these queues are worked manually, with staff reviewing pending orders and contacting patients individually to schedule appointments. With Notable, Beacon will be able to:

Use AI to scan its EHR and surface all pending orders quickly

Automatically reach out to patients with pending orders via personalized messages using the patient's preferred mode of communication (email, text message)

Allow patients to schedule needed appointments digitally, at their convenience

"We are focused on finding innovative ways to improve the overall health of the communities we serve," said Diane Maas, Chief Strategy & Digital Growth Officer at Beacon Health System. "Our partnership with Notable is about streamlining access to care and improving the patient experience. We're removing a key barrier to patient self-scheduling, and see the opportunities presented by Notable's AI platform as vast."

Beacon Health System operates 146 care sites across 7 counties with 1,232 inpatient beds systemwide. By automating the self-scheduling process with Notable, Beacon will provide more timely access to care, and save considerable time for staff.

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly working to personalize every interaction with their patients," said Pranay Kapadia, Co-Founder and CEO at Notable. "The intelligence at the core of our platform allows organizations like Beacon to identify and orchestrate the next best action for every patient and member at precisely the right moments in their health journey."

For more on how Notable personalizes the patient experience, automates the work, and empowers staff to practice at top-of-license, visit www.notablehealth.com .

About Notable

Notable is the AI platform for healthcare operations. Deployed at over 10,000 sites of care, Notable automates over a million repetitive workflows every day across Registration and Intake, Scheduling and Referrals, Assistant, Authorizations, Care Gap Closure, and HCC Chart Review. The result: personalized, streamlined care for patients, the elimination of burdensome manual work for caregivers, and improved financial health for healthcare providers. Based in San Mateo, Calif., Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital, and more have joined Notable on its mission to simplify and optimize healthcare for humanity at www.notablehealth.com .

