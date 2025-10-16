Notable Celebrates 2025 Achievement Award Winners

The Notable Achievement Awards recognize the changemakers who are setting new standards in transforming healthcare through AI and automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the leading healthcare AI Platform for transforming workforce productivity, today announced the 2025 Notable Achievement Award winners, recognizing healthcare organizations and individuals who are pioneering new models for delivering better care through AI-powered automation.

Health systems today face mounting pressure to deliver high-quality, personalized care amid workforce shortages, financial constraints, and growing administrative burden. Achievement Award winners have leveraged Notable's AI Platform to redefine what is possible in healthcare, automating millions of manual tasks, reducing operational costs, enhancing care quality, and improving both patient and staff experiences.

"We're proud to partner with innovative healthcare organizations that are pushing the boundaries of what's possible each and every day," said Pranay Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Notable. "This year's winners represent what's possible when forward-thinking organizations embrace automation to unlock workforce capacity and deliver a more seamless, human-centric experience."

The Notable Achievement Awards were announced at Noteworthy 2025 , Notable's annual educational summit focused on how AI Agents and automation are revolutionizing healthcare. This year's awards recognize health systems and executives in the following categories:

Setting the Notable Standard: Speed to Value – Southwest General Health Center

Rapidly launching three high-impact workflows in parallel: AI Voice for outbound scheduling, automated prior authorization, and digital lab intake and registration.

Saved four minutes per OB scheduling call, totaling 66 hours per 1,000 calls.

Reduced prior authorization costs by $20 each, resulting in $20,000 in savings per 1,000 authorizations and decreasing avoidable write-offs.

Established a repeatable foundation to scale and expand into additional departments.

Excellence in Flow Innovation – MUSC Health

Implemented flows across the enterprise to improve efficiencies in care gap closure, administrative intake, appointment reminders, copay collection, and more.

Identified success criteria and baseline metrics to assess performance and value of all active and upcoming workflows.

Stood up a robust governance process to ensure implementation speed and alignment across the organization.

Hosted several FlowJam events covering over 100 employees and executive leadership to understand the capabilities of Notable's AI Platform.

Notable Lifetime Achievement – MIT Health

Successfully embedded AI throughout the entire spectrum of care processes to serve a high-demand campus community.

Implemented both out-of-the-box solutions like pre-appointment intake and care gap closure, while also developing custom workflows for tasks like post-discharge workflows, provider note quality audits, and more.

Constantly pushed the boundaries of what's possible using AI and automation, and supported other organizations in their journey toward digital transformation.

Notable Innovator of the Year – Karen O'Connor, CommonSpirit Health

Turned strategy into execution, driving agile, cross-functional solutions that have delivered measurable gains in Annual Wellness Visit completion, care gap closure, and risk-capture accuracy.

Acted as a trusted bridge between C-suite leaders, physicians, IT, and frontline teams to engage stakeholders quickly, standardize workflows, and scale digital tools across markets.

Drew on deep healthcare experience to deliver innovations that improve patient experience and value-based performance at CommonSpirit Health.

