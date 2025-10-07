Notable Launches Flow AI: A Conversational Assistant to Accelerate Workflow Automation in Healthcare

Flow AI and an updated user navigation were added to Notable's Flow Builder interface one year after its unveiling, making it easier and faster to design and optimize AI Agents enterprise-wide.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Notable , the leading healthcare AI Platform for transforming workforce productivity, today announced the launch of Flow AI, a conversational assistant embedded in its low-code Flow Builder interface. Flow AI is designed to make it easier and faster for healthcare organizations to design, debug, and optimize AI Agent workflows, unlocking the full power of Notable's AI Platform across a wide range of clinical and operational use cases.

Notable's agentic AI Platform gives healthcare organizations the power to build and deploy custom workflows across healthcare use cases. However, with so many operational use cases ripe for improvement, it can be challenging to know how to start. Flow AI simplifies the process of building and refining workflows by acting as an expert collaborator that understands the role of your AI Agents and the context for your flows. Whether updating a single block or designing a flow from scratch, Flow AI understands what users are trying to achieve and helps bring those ideas to life instantly on Flow Builder.

"Healthcare teams are under immense pressure to do more with fewer resources," said Pranay Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Notable. "Flow AI reimagines the way teams automate workflows by removing friction from the building process, whether it's a first-time builder or an experienced developer looking to move faster. This is a major step forward in making automation truly accessible to everyone in a healthcare organization."

Accessible automation with AI assistance

Flow Builder is Notable's low-code interface for designing, customizing, and deploying AI-powered workflows across the healthcare enterprise. It empowers builders of all technical backgrounds to create scalable automations using natural language, drag-and-drop tools, and reusable components. With deep EHR integration and real-time testing capabilities, Flow Builder consolidates multiple operational tools into a single interface for rapid innovation and measurable impact.

Flow AI is now making it even easier to build in Flow Builder. Key features of Flow AI include:

Conversational automation building: Create, edit, and understand workflows with natural language commands.

Create, edit, and understand workflows with natural language commands. Instant updates to flows: Changes suggested by Flow AI can be applied directly to the automation canvas, accelerating iteration and rollout.

Changes suggested by Flow AI can be applied directly to the automation canvas, accelerating iteration and rollout. Real-time understanding of logic: Flow AI interprets workflows in context, offering clear explanations and guidance without requiring users to parse documentation or consult support channels.

Flow AI interprets workflows in context, offering clear explanations and guidance without requiring users to parse documentation or consult support channels. Reusable patterns and intelligent suggestions: From generating filters for lab results to merging multiple data inputs, Flow AI helps automate common workflows faster.

From generating filters for lab results to merging multiple data inputs, Flow AI helps automate common workflows faster. Smart assistance for all: New users ramp up more easily, and experienced builders are empowered to accomplish more in less time.

By combining Flow AI's capabilities with Notable's pre-built and customizable AI Agents, healthcare organizations can automate thousands of tasks daily, reduce administrative burden, and improve patient engagement across channels, without significant IT lift.

Flow AI is now available to all Flow Builder users.

An improved building experience

Along with Flow AI, Notable also introduced a redesigned navigation experience within Flow Builder, tailored to help builders, staff, and support personnel complete tasks easily and without friction.

The new interface features a streamlined action bar with contextual breadcrumbs, improved search functionality, restructured categories by user jobs-to-be-done, and a simplified page hierarchy. Upcoming enhancements include customizable expand/collapse preferences and a dedicated Admin Tools panel for advanced configuration.

This is one of the largest foundational visual updates that Flow Builder has seen to date, and it's designed to empower users to move faster, more intuitively, and with greater focus.

One year of flow-building innovation

Since the launch of Flow Builder one year ago, healthcare organizations have made remarkable strides in automating critical clinical and administrative workflows. By leveraging the low-code interface and powerful AI capabilities, customers have:

Built and deployed custom AI Agents at scale , tailoring them to address unique needs ranging from automating patient intake and follow-up to streamlining prior authorizations and care gap closure.

, tailoring them to address unique needs ranging from automating patient intake and follow-up to streamlining prior authorizations and care gap closure. Accelerated time-to-value, since organizations no longer rely solely on vendor-led development cycles. Instead, operational and clinical leaders can design, test, and launch improvements in-house, rapidly reducing manual work for staff.

since organizations no longer rely solely on vendor-led development cycles. Instead, operational and clinical leaders can design, test, and launch improvements in-house, rapidly reducing manual work for staff. Reduced administrative burden , saving thousands of hours previously spent on manual tasks each week.

, saving thousands of hours previously spent on manual tasks each week. Iterated and adapted rapidly, with the ability to quickly change payer requirements, staffing needs, or care program priorities, all without writing new code.

"At MUSC Health, we're just getting started with Flow Builder, and I'm really excited about where it can take us. The chance to quickly try out and adjust AI workflows opens the door to reducing the day-to-day work that slows people down and to creating better experiences for both patients and staff," said Crystal Broj, Enterprise Chief Digital Transformation Officer at MUSC Health. "What I see as especially valuable for an academic medical center like ours is how Flow Builder can give our clinical and operational leaders a way to build and shape solutions together—ones that can grow across departments and help us connect care, support teaching and research, and make our teams more efficient."

The success of Flow Builder has proven that giving healthcare organizations the tools to design and own their AI and automation strategy empowers transformative change, enabling them to do more with less while keeping people at the center.

To learn more about Flow AI and register for an information webinar, visit https://www.notablehealth.com/webinar/flow-ai .

About Notable

Deployed at over 12,000 sites of care, Notable is the leading healthcare AI Platform for transforming workforce productivity. Through Notable, millions of once-manual tasks are automated daily in a safe, secure, end-to-end AI Platform that optimizes workforce efficiency and productivity, cuts operational costs, eliminates fragmentation, and enhances the patient experience. From patient access and member enrollment to revenue cycle management and more, our AI Agents reduce administrative burdens so your staff, providers, and patients can focus on what matters most. Notable is backed by leading investors, including ICONIQ Growth, Greylock Partners, F-Prime, Oak HC/FT, Maverick Ventures, and 8VC. Find out why healthcare providers of all sizes, including Intermountain Health, Medical University of South Carolina, North Kansas City Hospital, and more, have joined Notable on its mission to simplify and optimize healthcare for humanity at www.notablehealth.com .

SOURCE Notable