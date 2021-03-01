Beacon Pointe Advisors Announces Acquisition of Wealth Design, LLC

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") jump starts the year with the acquisition of Wealth Design, LLC ("Wealth Design"), a $350M AUM RIA located in San Jose, CA.

"Adding Wealth Design provides further density to the Beacon Pointe presence in the Silicon Valley area," states Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe. "Silicon Valley is one of the most prolific wealth creating regions in the U.S. and the world, and an enhanced presence in the area is helpful."

The Wealth Design team is led by partner, Gene Ka, alongside Thu Ka and Melissa Ochoa. Gene has more than three decades of experience in financial planning, asset management and complex wealth planning and was previously a Senior Financial Advisor with American Express Financial Advisors. He left American Express in 1996 to form Ka, Demmler & Associates, an independent financial advisory firm in Campbell, CA, and in the spring of 2000, Ka, Demmler & Associates became Wealth Design. Gene is a Certified Private Wealth Advisor® and attended Purdue University.

"I have known Gene for over 10 years through industry events. He is a tremendous person with a true focus on building great relationships with his clients. He's a natural at generating referrals and growth through relationship marketing," says Matt Cooper.

Wealth Design has built its successful advisory business solely on organic relationships and growth, creating an expansive client base derived from Gene's background in hospitality and emphasis on transparency and relationship-building across all clients.

"I had tried to hire an advisor as a part of my succession plan, but I never found the right person. I then started to look for a like-minded partner to help the firm grow and to also secure the future for my clients, and Beacon Pointe was the ideal match," shared Gene when asked what it was about the Beacon Pointe partnership offering that stood out to him. Gene also mentioned, "I have three daughters. To partner with a firm that demonstrates strong female leadership and a dedication to serving female investors was very important to me to set an example for my children."

Wealth Design will mark the 20th Beacon Pointe office and bring Beacon Pointe's total acquired AUM north of $4.1 billion.

"We appreciate Gene's understanding and importance of our impact initiatives like our Women's Advisory Institute – not only for clients, but for clients' generational legacies and respective communities," Shannon Eusey, CEO, comments. "Education is a key pillar of our firm, and Gene and his team truly embody this spirit – they are a fantastic fit with our Beacon Pointe team and culture to educate, empower and engage."

The Wealth Design transaction closed on March 1st. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed. Shannon Eusey and Matt Cooper of Beacon Pointe, and Gene Ka of Wealth Design are available for interviews upon request.

