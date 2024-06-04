Beacon Pointe Advisors Expands Pacific Northwest Presence with Joslin Capital Acquisition

$775M Joslin Capital Advisors Joins Beacon Pointe to serve growing client demand in the Greater Seattle Metropolitan Area

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") announces its recent partnership with Joslin Capital Advisors ("Joslin Capital"). Based in Redmond, Washington, Joslin Capital is Beacon Pointe's second RIA acquisition of 2024 and brings approximately $775M in client assets under advisement to Beacon Pointe.

Founded in 1999 by Chief Executive Officer Mike Joslin, CIMA®, CPA, PFS®, the Redmond-based Joslin Capital team has cultivated deep local roots with business owners, physicians and physician group retirement plans, tech and other professionals, as well as high-net-worth retirees and inheritors of wealth. The firm's seasoned team also has a long-standing national presence serving physicians and non-profit medical associations throughout the United States.

"Our firm's culture has always revolved around applying the Golden Rule when working with clients and coworkers, and providing unparalleled advice and service," says Joslin. "It's just how we're wired. This is the key reason for our success to date. We therefore wanted to ensure that this culture would be maintained, and ideally, enhanced moving forward. After meeting with Beacon Pointe's leadership team and several other shareholders, we knew there was a strong cultural alignment and that we had found our new home. Our partnership with Beacon Pointe will allow us to add unique and extensive investment and planning resources, enabling us to grow and meet the expectations of the increasingly dynamic, tech-focused world. Through this partnership, we are elevating our services to the next level and going above and beyond what our clients have grown to expect from us."

Founder Mike Joslin, CIMA®, CPA, PFS® has nearly 38 years of experience in the financial services industry, and, prior to that, was a public-practice CPA for seven years in Seattle. Medical Economics Magazine listed Mike as one of the top 150 advisors to doctors in the U.S. from 2004-2009, when this particular listing concluded. He also served as president of the East King County Estate Planning Council from 2008-2009.

In addition to Mike Joslin, several dynamic members will be joining Beacon Pointe, including Chris Bentley and David Monsees as wealth advisors, and Charissa Portillo, Lori Bawden, and Eric Land as client service and operational specialists.

Matt Cooper, President of Beacon Pointe, shares that "Mike and his team's process is founded on transparency and trust, and it was evident when he first spoke with us about the close relationships he has with his clientele. We are looking forward to tapping deeper into the Seattle community with Mike's extensive knowledge, drive, and, ultimately, paralleled leadership style."

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike and his exceptional team to the Beacon Pointe family," states Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe Advisors. "There has been an escalating demand for in-depth wealth planning services within Seattle and the greater Pacific Northwest region ever since former Rainier Financial Group joined us in 2021. Our allWEALTH® service approach, combined with Joslin's client-centric team, make for a perfect match to address the growth in the region."

The partnership formally closed on May 31, 2024. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Including the Joslin acquisition, Beacon Pointe now has a total of approximately $35.6 billion in AUA.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is the nation's most prominent female-led registered investment adviser (RIA), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. Our advisors' extensive expertise and solid commitment to our clients can be seen through numerous awards, including recognition from Barron's, Forbes, Financial Advisor Magazine, CNBC, and more. For more information on Beacon Pointe's wealth advisory services, please visit www.beaconpointe.com and on Twitter @BeaconPointeRIA, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @BeaconPointeAdvisors.

