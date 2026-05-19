Beacon Pointe Advisors Continues to Enhance Its East Coast Platform with Female-Founded RIA

Financially In Tune aligns with the firm's allWEALTH® approach and holistic wealth solutions for investors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors ("Beacon Pointe") welcomes Financially In Tune, a female-founded wealth management firm based in Stoneham, MA, reinforcing its growing presence across the East Coast. Aligned in their commitment to fiduciary excellence and offering holistic wealth solutions, Beacon Pointe now advises on approximately $63 billion in assets, bolstered by its allWEALTH® solutions platform.

Financially In Tune

As Beacon Pointe's sixth team addition in Massachusetts in the past two years, Financially In Tune will further strengthen the firm's regional New England presence, which now represents approximately $4.3 billion in client assets under advisement, building on the most recent integration of The Financial Advisors, LLC. The $360M Financially In Tune team operates under a fiduciary model, emphasizing objective guidance and long-term client relationships throughout New England and beyond. Founded in 2011 by Jeanne Gibson Sullivan, CFP®, Financially In Tune upholds a client-first, education-driven ethos, centering its value proposition on holistic planning rooted in trust and transparency. A defining element of the firm's identity is its strong emphasis on financial education and empowerment, helping clients navigate major life transitions, in line with Beacon Pointe's Women's Advisory Institute. The flexibility in its service and structure, alongside the leadership of partners Jeanne Gibson Sullivan, CFP®, and Philip Lee, CFP®, reinforces a values-driven focus on accessibility, alignment, and individualized care. "Over the past 15 years, we have been committed to offering financial planning solutions tailored to each individual's unique situation, concerns, and perspectives," shares Partner and Managing Director Jeanne Gibson Sullivan, CFP®. "We provide straightforward, no-frills investment portfolios. As our firm grew, we came to recognize the importance of partnering with a firm that would allow us to expand the resources available to our clients and our team. We were excited to find Beacon Pointe, who are as passionate about serving clients as we are. They have been welcoming to our team and have convinced us that we have found the right home for us and our clients."

Beacon Pointe CEO, Matt Cooper, elaborates on the team addition, "We continue to see strong opportunity across New England and are intentional about growing with firms that share our client-first philosophy. Jeanne and her small but mighty team bring a deep commitment to fiduciary advice and long-term client relationships, which aligns seamlessly with the way we serve our clients." Beacon Pointe Co-Founder and Chairman, Shannon Eusey, adds, "There's a clear cultural alignment here, particularly in how this team approaches client relationships with empathy, transparency, and a strong educational focus. Their female leadership and diverse perspective bring an added dimension that we value deeply and will act as a powerful complement to our platform."

The acquisition of Financially In Tune formally closed on May 1, 2026. Turkey Hill Management served as advisor to the Financially In Tune transaction. Beacon Pointe Advisors oversees approximately $63 billion in client assets under advisement, supported by more than 800 team members across 93 offices nationwide.

Representatives from Beacon Pointe Advisors and Financially In Tune are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers (RIAs), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic, holistic wealth plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney Alacano

(949) 721-1792

[email protected]

Important Disclosure: Beacon Pointe Firm Data as of 5/1/25, total firm assets include approximately $60B in assets under management ("AUM") and approximately $2.9B in assets under advisement ("AUA"). AUM are assets the firm manages on both a discretionary and non-discretionary basis. AUA are assets on which Beacon Pointe advises but does not provide regular supervisory and management services (e.g., consulting services).

SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors