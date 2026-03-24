Beacon Pointe Advisors Expands with Two Strategic Team Additions

As Beacon Pointe's tenth partnership in Dallas, most recently following the acquisition of InvestmentHunter Wealth Services , MGB Wealth Management, LLC, will join its robust DFW presence, now surmounting approximately $8 billion in regional client assets under advisement. MGB seeks to grow and preserve wealth by designing curated investment portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and families in the Dallas-Fort Worth complex and beyond. The $475M AUM firm is led by its founder, Michael G. Bailey, who has been helping clients achieve their financial aspirations for over 40 years through his extensive array of investment services, fostering a culture that naturally cultivates long-term trusting relationships. The team's longstanding commitment to client service and deep roots in the Dallas–Fort Worth community complement Beacon Pointe's existing presence in the region, further strengthening the firm's ability to serve clients locally. Michael Beck, Beacon Pointe Partner and Managing Director, expands on MGB's transition and integration into his team, "What stood out immediately was their shared commitment to putting clients first and delivering thoughtful, long-term financial guidance. MGB's experience, values, and dedication to building lasting relationships align perfectly with the way we serve families and businesses in our community. By bringing our teams together, we're reinforcing our ability to provide comprehensive planning, investment insight, and personalized service. We're looking forward to growing together and continuing to help our clients navigate their financial futures with confidence." "For more than 35 years, our focus has been helping clients grow and preserve their wealth while building relationships grounded in trust," said Michael G. Bailey, Founder of MGB Wealth Management. "Beacon Pointe shares that same client-first philosophy, and we're excited to join a firm that enhances the resources and support available to our clients."

"Michael Bailey and his team joining Beacon Pointe enhances our momentum in the fast-growing Dallas–Fort Worth market, an important hub for our continued expansion," highlights Beacon Pointe President Matt Cooper. "With this becoming our tenth acquisition in Texas, we're excited to further elevate our personalized service and support the increasing needs of clients in the area."

Pacifica Wealth Advisors, Inc. has developed a strong reputation for helping guide clients through pivotal life events while supporting their long-term financial security. Its founder, Robert Pagliarini, Ph.D., CFP®, has spent nearly three decades advising clients on retirement, investment strategy, and major financial transitions, delivering personalized strategies designed to preserve and grow wealth over time. The $220M firm's commitment to unbiased fiduciary advice and long-standing client relationships reflects guiding principles centered on providing objective guidance tailored to each client's unique circumstances. This integration enhances Pacifica Wealth's ability to offer clients expanded investment resources, institutional research, and broader advisory capabilities, while maintaining the customized service and trusted relationships that have defined both organizations. Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor, Robert Pagliarini, PhD, CFP®, expands, "I spoke with more than fifteen fiduciary firms before making this decision. Beacon Pointe stood out from the first conversation. I specialize in sudden wealth — clients navigating business sales, liquidity events, inheritances — and they need more than a portfolio manager. They need tax strategy, estate planning, and legal guidance working together. Beacon Pointe has all that in-house. My clients are spread across the country, and I needed a partner with real national reach to match. I'm excited about what I can now bring to clients — and I'm just getting started."

Beacon Pointe CEO Shannon Eusey states, "Robert Pagliarini's expertise in sudden wealth transitions, coupled with his strong presence near our headquarters, creates a powerful combination for Beacon Pointe. His client-centric approach and broad reach will further enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive guidance and a sophisticated client experience."

The acquisition of MGB Wealth Management, LLC, formally closed on February 28, 2026. The acquisition of Pacifica Wealth Advisors, Inc., formally closed on February 15, 2026. Beacon Pointe Advisors oversees approximately $62 billion in client assets under advisement, supported by more than 750+ team members across 90+ offices nationwide.

Representatives from Beacon Pointe Advisors, MGB Wealth Management, LLC, and Pacifica Wealth Advisors, Inc., are available for interviews upon request.

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is one of the nation's largest registered investment advisers (RIAs), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

Media Contact:

Sydney Alacano

(949) 721-1792

[email protected]

Important Disclosure: Beacon Pointe Firm Data as of 3/1/25, total firm assets include approximately $60B in assets under management ("AUM") and approximately $2.5B in assets under advisement ("AUA"). AUM are assets the firm manages on both a discretionary and non-discretionary basis. AUA are assets on which Beacon Pointe advises but does not provide regular supervisory and management services (e.g., consulting services).

SOURCE Beacon Pointe Advisors