Beacon Pointe Advisors Hires CFO Jon Frojen

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Pointe Advisors has hired Jon Frojen as Chief Financial Officer. Frojen departs from Osaic, formerly known as Advisor Group, and previously served as their Chief Financial Officer. Since 1985, Frojen has held various leadership positions, including CFO, VP, and Managing Director, across multiple companies.

Jon Frojen joins Beacon Pointe's strategic leadership team as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the firm's financial functions and strategy and acting as a strategic partner for many other interconnected disciplines across the business. Prior to joining Beacon Pointe, Jon spent the last 15 years as Chief Financial Officer of three national wealth management firms: United Capital Financial Advisors (an independent RIA acquired by Goldman Sachs in 2019), as well as Osaic and Cetera, both of which serve the independent financial advisor market. Jon holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. Jon's extensive experience and proven track record in the financial services industry will be instrumental in supporting Beacon Pointe's continued growth and success.

"I have always had tremendous respect for Beacon Pointe and its entire management team, and I have been impressed by the firm's sustained growth and commitment to providing an exceptional client experience," shares Frojen. "My background aligns naturally with the firm's vision, and I am excited to join the team as the business continues to scale and deliver exceptional service to its clients."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon to the Beacon Pointe leadership team," shares Shannon Eusey, CEO of Beacon Pointe. "His substantial expertise in financial strategy and deep knowledge of the wealth management industry will bring valuable insight to our organization. We look forward to working with Jon as we continue to drive growth and enhance our business operations in support of our clients and partners."

About Beacon Pointe Advisors:

Beacon Pointe Advisors is the nation's most prominent female-led registered investment adviser (RIA), with offices and clients located nationally. Clients have long relied on Beacon Pointe's professional advisors to help determine investment goals, establish asset allocation guidelines, screen investment managers for selection, evaluate fund performance, and develop strategic financial plans through our proprietary allWEALTH® approach. For more information on Beacon Pointe Advisors, please visit www.BeaconPointe.com.

